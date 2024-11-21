OECD zone GDP surges 0.5 percent in third quarter

(MENAFN) The gross domestic product (GDP) in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) zone rose by 0.5 percent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter, based on figures published on Thursday.



The data followed a 0.4 percent quarterly development in the second quarter of 2024, figures from the Paris-based institution revealed.



GDP development in the G7 nations fell to 0.2 percent in July-September, compared to 0.5 percent in April-June.



The Japanese surged 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, down from 0.5 percent in the prior period.



The US economy rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter, matching the prior quarter's development volume.



The German economy recorded a little growth of 0.2 percent following a 0.3 percent contraction.



The Italian economy stayed flat in the third quarter, with a development ratio of zero percent.



The EU's quarterly development volume in the third quarter was 0.3 percent, whereas the euro zone’s was 0.4 percent.

