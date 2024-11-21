عربي


Commission: 1,647 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship


11/21/2024 8:04:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping of 1,647 citizenships with the matter referred to the cabinet.
This came during a meeting for the commission chaired by Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

