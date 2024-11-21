Commission: 1,647 Individuals Stripped Of Kuwaiti Citizenship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping of 1,647 citizenships with the matter referred to the cabinet. This came during a meeting for the commission chaired by Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) ajr

