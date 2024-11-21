Degenlayer Introduces The First Memecoin Focused Blockchain

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Luxembourg, Luxembourg, November 21st, 2024, Chainwire

DegenLayer , a newly launched memecoin focused blockchain & trading terminal app suite, has announced its testnet release, marking a key step toward its upcoming mainnet launch. The aims to facilitate zero setup memecoin trading and creation, leveraging the $20 billion liquidity within the Optimism Superchain ecosystem.

The project's developers project daily revenues of $1 million in ETH, assuming a daily DEX trading volume of $200 million. With low transaction fees and a streamlined user interface, DegenLayer seeks to provide a gateway for mainstream users to engage in blockchain-based trading and creation.

The project's native token $DELAY was fair launched on Uniswap last week, and is set to be listed on one of the top 15 CoinGecko-ranked exchanges next week, providing access to the token to their 10 million+ user community.

The project is powered by a 60+ person team behind notable successes including

Key features and projections:



Innovative“Pump Technology” with 50% of revenue allocated to viral user rewards, $DELAY and memecoin buybacks

Viral referral program projecting $100,000 daily reward distributions

Seamless integration with Telegram's 1B+ user base via a mini app

One-click memecoin creation and trading interface for non-crypto users Transaction fees below $0.01 with 2,000 TPS capacity

DegenLayer's launch represents a significant milestone in making memecoin trading accessible to mainstream users while leveraging established Optimism infrastructure, the same that is used by Coinbase's BASE Layer 2.

About DegenLayer

DegenLayer is a trading terminal and Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain designed to make memecoin trading accessible to mainstream users. Built on Optimism technology, the platform offers low-cost, high-speed transactions and a zero setup interface for memecoin trading and creation. Backed by a team with expertise in Web3, gaming, and entertainment, DegenLayer aims to bring innovative blockchain solutions to the global market.

For more information about DegenLayer and its revolutionary approach to memecoin trading, users can visit