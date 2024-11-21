Electric Vehicle Market : Accelerating Growth From $163.01 Billion In 2020 To $823.75 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 18.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research has recently released a report entitled, "Electric Vehicle Market Share, Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Top Speed and Vehicle Drive Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030."



Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Statistics, 2030:



The global electric vehicle market size was valued at $163.01 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $823.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Drivers, Limitations, and Opportunities :



The global electric vehicle market is experiencing huge growth because of several factors, inclusive of an increase in cost of the fuel, a surge in demand for more fuel-saving vehicles, low-emission, and better-appearing vehicles, and highly restrictive government rules concerning vehicle emissions. On the other hand, high production costs, a lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and serviceability restrict market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, the development of self-driving EV technology, and government initiatives are predicted to offer new opportunities for industry players in the future.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Key Developments in EV Industry :



In November 2021, Hyundai Motor Company revealed SEVEN, the sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept at Automobility LA, which is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with premium lounge-experience that provides greater freedom & comfort for passengers.



In December 2021, General Motors announced expanding of GM's technology platforms to provide EV technology beyond its own portfolio & applications to meet the broad range of commercial customers & organizations.



In September 2021, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck, a subsidiary of Daimler AG, signed an agreement with Bus Corporation MFTBC, to deliver 20 units of the all-electric eCanter truck to Australia Post fleet. The eCanter trucks will run in major cities across Australia to support parcel deliveries.



In April 2020, BYD Company Limited and Toyota Motor Corporation formed a joint venture to conduct R&D of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The name of the new company is BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET). BYD and Toyota will work together to meet the diverse needs of customers by researching and developing BEVs that appeal to customers and promoting their widespread adoption.



The passenger car segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period



On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the predominant market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is and is predicted to maintain its dominance at throughout the projection period. This is because of the evolution of vehicle production that has been inspired with the aid of various manufacturers. On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increasing need for zero-carbon vehicles.



The BEV segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe



Based on type, the BEV segment held the major market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the global electric vehicle market revenue. The segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030. Because of its benefits, including a shift in perception towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The report also analyzes other segments, including PHEV and FCEV.



Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options



Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2020



Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the predominant share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031. Due to the growth in the range of vehicles at the roads, there is a continuous increase in demand for vehicles. However, the Europe region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030 to the increasing concern about the environment and stringent emission standards established by European governments and environment agencies.



Norway stands out as one of Europe's most rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) markets. The country's profound commitment to environmentally friendly practices and the escalating concerns surrounding fuel prices have emerged as the primary drivers propelling the growth of the EV sector. To illustrate, a CleanTechnica report from October 2021 revealed that plug-in EVs had captured a remarkable market share of 89.3%, marking a significant increase from the 79.1% figure recorded in 2020.



Additionally, data from the Norwegian Road Foundation (OFV) highlighted an impressive 25% surge in overall new car sales in Norway in 2021, reaching a record-breaking 176,276 cars. An impressive 65% of these newly registered vehicles were entirely electric, signifying substantial growth from the 54% recorded in 2020. Further amplifying this transition towards EVs, Norway's parliament has established an ambitious non-binding target: by 2025, all cars sold in the country should be zero emissions vehicles. This lofty objective is playing a pivotal role in propelling the electric vehicle market's continued expansion in Norway.



Leading Market Players :



Xiaopeng Motors

BMW AG

Ampere Vehicles

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

BYD Company Limited

Rivain

Chevrolet Motor Company

Daimler AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Tesla, Inc

General Motors

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Hero Electric

Karma Automotive

Volkswagen AG

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Kia Corporation

NIO

Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.

Tata Motors

WM Motor

Lucid Group, Inc.



Inquire Before Buying :



This report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the industry's leading players in the global electric vehicle market. They have implemented key business initiatives consisting of strategic growth, new product launches, alliances, and collaborations to enlarge their geographical areas and enhance their position in the market. The report assists the stakeholders in understanding the market dynamics, segment performance, product portfolio growth in the market, and the contribution made by leading market players to market growth.



Read More Reports :



Europe Electric Vehicle Market





Latin America and Caribbean Automotive Tire Market





Online Car Buying Market





Commercial Telematics Market





Automotive Tire Market





Asia-Pacific Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market





Tire Bead Wire Market





Autonomous Mobile Robot Market





ATV and UTV Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.