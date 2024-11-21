Bg Gallery Proudly Presents Discoveries, As Part Of The Getty's Pacific Standard Time (PST) Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philip Vaughan, Horizonline, neon, 60x36in, 2020

Gay Summer Rick: Arriving on Time, oil on canvas, 60x48in, 2020

Critically acclaimed bG presents the landmark "Discoveries," show for the Getty's PST program, a synergy between fine art, science, and technology.

- bG Gallery MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the Getty's Pacific Standard Time (PST) program, bG Gallery proudly presents "Discoveries," a groundbreaking exhibition that explores the intersection of contemporary art with scientific and technological innovation. Curated by Om Bleicher, Sung-Hee Son, and Deepa Submarinian, this exhibition showcases works from artists who draw inspiration from cutting-edge scientific developments while examining crucial questions about technology's impact on humanity and our environment.Exhibition Details:Exhibition Dates: November 16 - December 2, 2024Panel Discussion: Saturday, November 23, 4:00 PMReception: Saturday, November 30, 3:00 - 5:00 PMLocation: bG Gallery, Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Avenue, Space A2, Santa Monica, CA 90404Gallery Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PMAdmission: Free and open to the publicFeatured Artists:The exhibition brings together an exceptional group of contemporary artists whose works bridge the gap between artistic expression and scientific innovation:Gay Summer Rick - Explores aviation navigation technologyand its relationship to LA's coastal environment.Susan Moss - Addresses climate change through sweeping abstract compositionsIbuki Kuramochi - Investigates post-feminist concepts through technology and performance artAllison Woods - Incorporates data visualization techniques into artistic creationPhilip Vaughan - Merges neon innovation with engineering principles in sculptural worksGregory Horndeski - Translates theoretical physics concepts into visual artHarshit Aggarwal - Incorporates AI technology and emerging technologiesJack Reilly - delves into metaphysical science utilizing shaped-canvas structures"Discoveries" serves as both a celebration of technological progress and a platform for critical dialogue about its implications for society and the environment. The exhibition encourages viewers to consider how scientific advancement shapes our understanding of the world while highlighting art's unique ability to bridge the gap between complex scientific concepts and public understanding.PST ART:The Getty's Art & Science Collide creates opportunities for civic dialogue around some of the most urgent problems of our time by exploring past and present connections between art and science in a series of exhibitions, public programs, and other resources. Project topics range from climate change and environmental justice to the future of artificial intelligence and alternative medicine.About The Getty Center:The Getty Center is renowned for its permanent collection, which includes pre-20th century European paintings, drawings, illuminated manuscripts, sculpture and decorative arts; 19th and 20th century American, European and Asian photographs; and contemporary and modern sculpture.About bG Gallery:Located in the historic Bergamot Station Arts Center, bG Gallery has established itself as a leading voice in contemporary art in Los Angeles. The gallery specializes in presenting exhibitions that challenge traditional boundaries and promote dialogue between different artistic approaches and disciplines.bG Gallery, 2525 Michigan Ave #A2, Santa Monica, CA 90404, 310-906-4211 ...

