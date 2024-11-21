Moore Organizations Marks Major Milestone: Serving 30,000 Union Groups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moore Organizations has reached an incredible milestone-one that deserves recognition not just for the number it represents but for the countless stories behind it. Supporting 30,000 union groups along with Globe Life across the country is no small feat, and it's something the entire team at Moore is incredibly proud of.



When the company began its journey decades ago, no one could have imagined just how far it would go. Back then, the goal was simple: help unions find better ways to support their members. Fast forward to today, and Moore Organizations has grown into a trusted partner for labor groups of all shapes and sizes. From helping leaders tackle tough negotiations to ensuring workers receive the benefits they deserve, the work has always been about making a difference.



"This isn't just a number to us," said James Sodan of Moore Organizations. "It's about the people. Every union we work with represents thousands of workers, each with their own challenges and dreams. Reaching this milestone feels like a reminder of why we do what we do."



The journey hasn't been without its challenges. Over the years, the landscape of labor representation has changed dramatically. New industries have emerged, old ones have transformed, and unions have had to adapt every step of the way. Through it all, Moore Organizations has been there-listening, learning, and finding ways to offer solutions that matter.



One thing that stands out is the trust unions place in Moore Organizations. Many of the company's partners have been with them for decades, relying on their expertise to navigate everything from economic downturns to shifts in membership needs. It's those relationships that have made this milestone possible.



But while the growth is a moment to celebrate, it's also a reminder of what's ahead. The team at Moore knows there's still so much work to do. The challenges unions face aren't getting easier, and the company is determined to keep evolving to meet those demands. Whether it's through new technology, better educational resources, or more personalized support, Moore Organizations is already looking to the future.



"It's exciting to think about what's next," James added. "This milestone motivates us to keep pushing-to find new ways to help unions grow stronger and make a bigger impact for their members. That's what really matters."



For decades, Moore Organizations has been at the forefront of supporting unions, and it's clear their commitment isn't wavering anytime soon. As the labor movement continues to evolve, it's companies like Moore that help ensure unions have the tools and resources they need to thrive.



About Moore Organizations

Moore Organizations is a trusted insurance provider of Globe Life, offering union-label coverage to over 30,000 groups nationwide. Their plans include life insurance, accident protection, and supplemental health options. Rooted in union values, the company is dedicated to providing stability and peace of mind to families everywhere.

