PUMA Releases Green Flags: A New Podcast Engaging Gen-Z In Sustainability

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sports company PUMA has launched Green Flags, a five-part podcast series on sustainability hosted by Manchester United captain and Lioness, Maya Le Tissier , and lifestyle Guru, Oli Bromfield and pro-footballer turned content creator, Moses Duckrell .

From upcycling to generating electricity from potatoes, PUMA puts two footballers and a fashionista to the test to see who will earn the most green flags.

Each week, PUMA's Voices of a RE:GENERATION will present this trio with playful sustainability challenges, aiming to inspire and educate listeners on how everyday choices impact climate change. The challenges showcase how even small changes can make a big difference in reducing our environmental footprint. Whoever is most successful each week wins a green flag - so get ready for some friendly competition!

"I'm so excited to be a part of this podcast which brings sustainability to the forefront of Gen Z listeners. It's a lot of fun to complete the sustainability challenges and learn more about the small changes we can all make to fight climate change." - Maya Le Tissier

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA, said:“The Climate crisis can seem overwhelming, however all of us have the power to make better decisions for the future of our planet, no matter how small. It's vital that we travel this journey towards a FOREVER. BETTER. together with our next generation to create awareness and inspire collective change.”

Upcoming episodes include:



Episode 1, The Carbon Crunch - Ever wondered how your breakfast affects the planet? Or how many carbon emissions are released on your morning commute? Our hosts dive into the surprising truth behind greenhouse gas emissions. Available now to watch here.

Episode 2, The Wardrobe Revival – A little care goes a long way. Repairing, reviving, and revamping an old fit or pair of kicks. Find out who can save their item from becoming trash and bring it back to life, while learning about sustainable fashion hacks to reduce waste.

Episode 3, Lessons in Leather – Understanding the environmental impact of different materials can be confusing. Our hosts dive into this debate and uncover that when it comes to sustainability, the answer is far from black and white.

Episode 4, The Renewable Electricity Experiment – The importance of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Our hosts compete to see who can generate the most electricity using unconventional methods. Episode 5, The RE:FIBRE Makeover – Our trio showcase their upcycled outfits, made from materials that would otherwise be considered waste – while learning about the magic behind circular textile production with PUMA RE:FIBRE. Lastly, the winner of the Green Flags Challenge is crowned.

Green Flags speaks to PUMA's commitment to increase transparency and engage the next generation in the brands efforts to become more sustainable. Following on from PUMA's 10FOR25 targets announced in 2019, PUMA has recently announced their new Vision 2030 sustainability targets in Human Rights, Circularity and Climate, setting out how the brand will continue to reduce their impact.

Subscribe, listen and watch Green Flags by PUMA on Apple, Spotify , PUMA YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

