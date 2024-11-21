New Installment Of Dreamers Series, The Missing Song By J K Stephens, Takes Readers On An Epic Sci-Fi Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover: The Missing Song

For lovers of science fiction and fantasy, good news: "The Missing Song" will release, in print and formats, on December 2, 2024.

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated fourth in the Dreamers series, "The Missing Song" by author J K Stephens, is ready for early December release. This new installment takes place 25 years after Dreamers #3 on a partly-revived Mars that is still populated by ancient beings. With its captivating storyline and unique characters, "The Missing Song" is likely to be a hit among fans of the series and new readers alike.In "The Missing Song," readers will be transported to a world where dreams and reality collide and shape each other. While Cary and Kitrin, new friends, mount a struggling search for a ship lost in the Vega system, forces they can't imagine have made conflicting plans for Mars--and the plans already include them. The impossible recovery they attempt is only the beginning; as the stakes get higher they will have to do much more than they can guess. To succeed at all they will have to discover who they really are, and then remake themselves, in the face of unexpected allies and enemies. Only then can they overcome the obstacles in their path.Author J K Stephens has once again delivered a suspenseful, imaginative story that will keep readers turning pages. Through its blend of fantasy and science fiction elements, "The Missing Song" offers a uniquely thrilling reading experience. Stephens' vivid descriptions and richly-developed characters will transport readers to a world unlike any other.The Dreamers series has earned reviews like these:“J.K. Stephens is the best writer I have run across in years...” DD“... Atmospheric settings, an amazing story, and excellent emotional beats that made me cry and laugh...a masterpiece.” RP“A great read. This will appeal to young readers and adult readers as well. It's packed with great characters, adventure, fantasy, wisdom, humor and more.” TK"The Missing Song" will be available December 2, 2024 for purchase in both print and e-book formats. Fans of the Dreamers series and those looking for an exciting new read will not want to miss this latest installment. Because of its engaging plot and well-crafted world, "The Missing Song" is sure to leave readers eagerly anticipating the next book in the series.

