Bioworld By Clarivate Highlights Gaps In Women's Health Research And Investment In New Special Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New seven-part series explores disparities in care, funding and innovation impacting half the world's population

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BioWorld TM

published by

Clarivate Plc

(NYSE:CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has launched its new special series, 'Healing the Divide. ' This seven-part series sheds light on the persistent disparities in women's health research, funding, and treatment.

Women make up half of the global population, yet their health remains consistently underserved. Research and treatments have traditionally focused on reproduction and breast health, but these areas represent just a fraction of the broader health challenges women face. From autoimmune disorders to cardiovascular disease, many conditions disproportionately affect women or manifest differently than in men. However, decades of research have excluded women from clinical trials, often due to misconceptions about their "complex physiology." Meanwhile, male-dominated boardrooms have perpetuated this oversight in funding decisions, exacerbating the issue.

The consequences of this systemic neglect are stark. In 2023, just 15% of venture capital funding was directed to biopharma companies focused on women's health, and only 8% of funded companies included women's health assets in their pipelines. These disparities leave critical gaps in care for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, which affects women at twice the rate of men, and endometriosis, which impacts approximately 190 million women worldwide, yet often goes undiagnosed for years.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher of BioWorld, stated:

"The new BioWorld special series, 'Healing the Health Divide,' is a call to action to address the inequities in women's health research and investment. The data we've uncovered highlights the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how we approach this critical issue. This series not only exposes the disparities but also celebrates the progress being made, with the goal of inspiring industry leaders and scientists to close these gaps and create solutions that benefit all of humanity."

The series explores underrecognized areas such as the role of gender bias in research, the untapped potential of women's health markets, and groundbreaking efforts to improve early diagnosis and treatment of conditions like endometriosis and cardiovascular disease.

Featured articles in 'Healing the Health Divide,' include:



Despite women's health inroads, lackluster funding impedes progress

Despite increased interest, progress in women's health remains hindered by lackluster funding and decades of exclusion from clinical trials. The number of deals focused on women's health since 2019 comprise just 18.5% of all deals analyzed from the 473 companies and they make up just 20% of the total value of all deals that disclosed terms. This article, by Senior Managing Editor Karen Carey explores the inspiring efforts of women leading the charge to improve health outcomes and secure investments for female-focused solutions.

Dynamic infographic on Women's Health

A compelling visual analysis by Production Editor Ann Marie Griffith of women's health funding, showcases how venture capital and biopharma companies are beginning to address the vast unmet need - but still have far to go.

VCs emerge for women's health and its 'groundbreaking' research

While U.S. government initiatives are supportive, private market investments are essential to advance women's health innovations. This article highlights emerging venture capital efforts and the challenges of securing funding.

The science of gender-based medicine: many reasons, many manifestations

From Alzheimer's to autoimmune diseases, Managing Editor Anette Breindl, examines how biological and hormonal differences impact disease prevalence and progression in women, emphasizing the importance of gender-specific medical research.

Gender bias leaves women at risk in cardiology treatment guidelines

Gender bias in cardiac care has left nearly 70% of women underdiagnosed for cardiovascular disease. Staff Writer Tamra Sami investigates how male-focused clinical trials have skewed treatment guidelines, endangering women's lives.

Holistic strategies needed to diagnose and treat endometriosis

Endometriosis affects 10% of women globally, yet delayed diagnosis and limited understanding have left millions suffering unnecessarily. This article, also produced by Sami, delves into the biological complexity of the disease and the need for comprehensive treatment strategies. New diagnostics, trials address deadly disparities in women's cardiac care

While women with "big hearts" play well in popular culture, cardiologists see a very different picture – with significant implications for women's health and medical care, according to an article by Editor Annette Boyle. Women have smaller hearts and smaller blood vessels than men and their cardiovascular systems respond to disease and treatment in very different ways. In 2024, for the first time, major trials of cardiovascular medical devices sought to understand how common interventions work in women and how previous failures to include women in studies translated into higher cardiovascular mortality rates.

BioWorld's "Healing the Health Divide" underscores the urgent need for equitable investment in women's health and celebrates the pioneers driving meaningful change.

To access the full special series, visit .

Join the conversation and mention BioWorld on

X

and

LinkedIn

as well as Clarivate for Life Sciences & Healthcare on

X

and

LinkedIn .



About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news - and provides key perspective on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. BioWorld has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 61 awards dating back to 1998.

About Clarivate

ClarivateTM is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit



Media Contact

Catherine Daniel

Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED