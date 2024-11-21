British Council Celebrates 90 Years of Impact Globally and Highlights Research on the Future of English Language Education in MENA

(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) • The British Council marks its 90th anniversary in MENA by celebrating its contributions to English language and cultural exchange.

• The Future of English: Global Perspectives brings insights from a global research project exploring the future of the English language.

• The British Council’s research is a critical resource for policymakers, educators, and stakeholders, helping shape the future of English language education.



United Arab Emirates: As the British Council celebrates 90 years of engagement globally, it continues its role as a leader in language education, cultural exchange, and research. This milestone is marked through The Future of English: Global Perspectives, a key publication from the British Council’s ongoing research into the role of English across the world.

The report builds on previous research and explores global perspectives on the use of English for educational, professional, and social purposes. The findings come at a crucial time when English proficiency is increasingly critical to personal and professional success in MENA and worldwide.

The research forms part of the British Council's three-phase global project, which examines the evolving role of English as a global language. This latest research follows The Future of English (1997) and English Next (2006) by David Graddol, which shaped global conversations around language education. Building on Graddol’s work, The Future of English: Global Perspectives draws from extensive roundtable discussions with policymakers and educational leaders across the globe, offering valuable insights into English language trends and projections for the coming decades.



The British Council’s research highlights distinct regional insights into the state and future of English learning. Delegates from MENA countries shared perspectives at roundtable discussions on how English is perceived and taught across the region and found the following:

• Maghreb (Morocco, Tunisia, Libya): A growing demand for English is driven by aspirations for better educational and employment opportunities. Young people in Morocco, in particular, would like to see English replace French, although the roundtable agreed English should not prevail at the expense of other languages

• The Gulf (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar): English is increasingly seen as a lingua franca. Technological advancements and the shift to flexible learning during the pandemic have reshaped language education, with a growing need for educators to improve digital literacy.

• Egypt and Levant (Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Jordan): English is becoming more important for economic mobility, but quality provision remains inconsistent. Stakeholders emphasise the need to address technology access and ensure equitable learning opportunities.



The research also explores how the integration of technology in language learning has transformed the educational landscape. The British Council's commitment to using digital tools to support language learning is evident across MENA, ensuring that teachers and students alike can continue to benefit from high-quality resources and innovative solutions, even during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.



The research emphasises that language learning policies should align with the evolving needs of learners today. The findings challenge traditional education systems that overemphasise grammar and spelling, calling for a shift toward practical language skills such as speaking and listening that are essential for success in today’s globalised world. Policymakers are encouraged to consider how English language learning can best serve the needs of learners, with a focus on equipping them for the workplace and other real-world contexts.

"The British Council has been at the heart of transforming language learning globally for 90 years, and the Future of English research demonstrates that the demand for English is stronger than ever. As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting learners and educators through innovative resources and research-driven insights," said Amir Ramzan, Regional Director, British Council MENA.

The British Council enhances cultural relations between the UAE and the UK through meaningful partnerships and joint initiatives addressing global challenges. With a strong focus on fostering collaboration, the British Council delivered over 70,000 exams to students last year. Its three branches, staffed by 30 teachers, provide English instruction to over 3,000 students annually, further supporting educational excellence.

The British Council invites educators, policymakers, and learners across the region to engage with the findings of The Future of English: Global Perspectives and participate in ongoing conversations about the future of language education. Read more here:

ENDS





MENAFN21112024007864016852ID1108909533