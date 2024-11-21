Tutela Prep Announces Expansion In US And Middle East Markets With Edtech Innovations In Standardized Test Prep

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 21, 2024; India – Tutela Prep, an innovative EdTech leader dedicated to simplifying test preparation and study abroad guidance, today announced its strategic expansion into the United States and the Middle East. This expansion aligns with Tutela Prep's mission to empower high school and college-bound students globally with state-of-the-art resources, from AI-powered test prep to personalized mentorship and comprehensive study abroad advisory services.



Founded in 2018, Tutela Prep has helped over thousands of students in India achieve remarkable success in their academic journeys. The company's commitment to high-impact, ethical education has led to outstanding results, with 78% of AP students scoring 4 or higher and 91% of SAT students achieving scores above 1400, including an impressive 47% surpassing the 1500 mark.



In response to rising demand in the US and Middle East, Tutela Prep's expansion will bring a full suite of tailored online courses to students in these markets, including preparation for the SAT, ACT, and Advanced Placement (AP) exams. These programs utilize AI-powered adaptive learning technology to deliver highly personalized experiences that cater to individual student needs.



"As we enter these new regions, our mission remains focused on providing accessible, ethical, and technology-driven education that truly transforms student outcomes," said Ashish Kumar, Founder & Director of Tutela Prep. "We are thrilled to bring our innovative approach to students in the US and Middle East, where we see immense potential to support their academic goals and build future leaders," he added.



This expansion targets high school juniors and seniors, college graduates preparing for postgraduate exams, and parents seeking trusted educational resources. With this strategic move, Tutela Prep projects a 50% annual growth rate and anticipates 3X new student enrollments in overseas markets by the end of 2025.



Looking ahead, the gurgaon-based edtech company plans to establish dedicated teams in the US and Middle East by December 2024. The company aims to hire over 50 certified advisors and academic instructors while forming partnerships with educational and counseling institutions. These initiatives are part of Tutela Prep's broader vision to create a fully integrated global learning ecosystem that supports students worldwide, cementing its position as a leader in EdTech and study abroad test preparation.





About Tutela Prep



TutelaPrep is an innovative ed-tech platform, specializing in standardized test preparation for SAT, ACT, AP, IB, and IGCSE exams, the platform is built on a foundation of ethical and transparent educational services. TutelaPrep combines advanced data-driven insights with personalized mentorship, ensuring students receive honest and actionable guidance throughout their academic journey.





