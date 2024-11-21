Austria moves towards three-party governing alliance

(MENAFN) Three Austrian parties have positively discussed to form the upcoming that is going to exclude the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which won the September 29 parliamentary elections.



Following multiple rounds of discussions, the Austrian People's Party (OVP), Social Party of Austria (SPO), and liberal Neos party had a positive initial round of discussions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the OVP declared at a media summit on Monday evening in Vienna.



“I can inform you today that we have completed the exploratory phase and are formally entering into government negotiations with the SPO and Neos,” Nehammer stated.



“We are now entering into in-depth government negotiations that touch on many detailed areas. The outcome of these negotiations is still open,” he further noted.



This would be Austria's initial three-party alliance government, also popular as the "Candy Coalition," since their names match the colors of their flags: turquoise (OVP), red (SPO), as well as pink (Neos).



The far-right FPO won the parliamentary elections with 29 percent of the elect, but none of the three parties were willing to form a partnership with it. According to this, Leader Alexander Van der Bellen gave the mandate to the runner-up, Chancellor Nehammer of the center-right OVP, to form a government.

