After Flood Mitigation Survey, TN To Issue Notices For Removal Of Permanent Encroachments

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified several permanent encroachments, including apartment buildings, private hospitals, and clinics, during the flood mitigation survey, and the Revenue Department will issue notices for their removal.

Officials from the GCC confirmed that the notices will be followed by lawful eviction after submitting the survey report.

The corporation has removed temporary structures occupying 13,800 sq.m along the roads, facilitating the development of a new waterbody, which is being converted into a flood mitigation pond.

The survey was conducted after resident associations in suburban areas raised concerns over encroachments on waterbodies, leading to increased flooding.

Office bearers of the Singaperumal Koil residents' association complained about encroachments on the Singaperumal Koil lake opposite the temple near GST Road.

Karvendhan, an IT professional, highlighted that many commercial buildings, including hotels and hospitals along GST Road, have encroached on the lake, exacerbating flood risks for residents.

He urged the Chennai Corporation to promptly remove temporary and permanent encroachments to address water stagnation and flooding.

In parallel, the GCC is working to increase the water storage capacity of several waterbodies in flood-prone areas.

Officials stated that efforts are underway to address water stagnation experienced during the 2023 monsoon season.

In Valasaravakkam's SVS Nagar, the GCC plans to enhance the storage capacity of an existing waterbody by 60 per cent.

Currently, the waterbody holds 4.15 lakh cubic feet, and the area experienced four days of water stagnation during the 2023 monsoon.

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce flooding in SVS Nagar, Jai Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, and Ambedkar Salai.

The GCC also plans to connect the pond to stormwater drains from stretches such as Ambedkar Salai.

The corporation officials said that the immediate priority is to increase the capacity of Alapakkam Lake in Valasaravakkam, which has shrunk from 57.48 acres to 9.88 acres.

Its storage capacity will be raised from 4.2 million cubic feet to 5.2 million cubic feet, reducing flooding in Maduravoyal and Valasaravakkam.

The GCC will also enhance the capacity of Thaangal Keni in Sholinganallur from 3.25 million cubic feet to 16.25 million cubic feet.

This waterbody spans 1,10,000 sq.m of Meikal Poromboke land and is integral to the local drainage system.

The improvement is expected to mitigate flooding near Infosys IT Park and the Aavin production plant.