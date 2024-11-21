Noise launches Buds Nero TWS with rubberised case for enhanced grip, dust resistance, and a 45-hour playtime for unstoppable experiences

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 20th November 2024: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, today launched an exclusively new TWS - Noise Buds Nero. These earbuds are a perfect blend of utility and style, made for modern-day users who seek high-quality sound and durability. The Noise Buds Nero come in a unique rubberised finish case, offering a sleek yet comfortable design. This finish ensures scratch and dust resistance, enhanced grip, and effortless handling for everyday use. It presents an impressive 45-hour playtime that ensures uninterrupted entertainment throughout the day and beyond. To top it off, the users can get their hands on this new product at an unbeatable price of INR 899.



Equipped with Quad Mic ENC, the TWS enhances voice clarity for seamless communication over calls, even in louder environments. The product is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers that are engineered to deliver an immersive sound. Catering to all the audiophiles, its low latency of up to 40ms ensures minimal lag, providing a seamless audio streaming experience during those long-lasting gaming, music, or movie sessions. Additionally, the proprietary Instacharge™ Technology offers 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge while addressing the need for on-the-go power for today’s fast-paced users.



The Noise Buds Nero further boasts IPX5 water resistance that saves it from sweat and water splashes, thereby ensuring durability for workouts or other outdoor adventures. With HyperSync™ Technology Bluetooth v5.3, the new product extends quick, hassle-free connectivity, allowing users to pair instantly with their devices and enjoy a seamless auditory journey. The TWS exemplifies the philosophy of compact style and innovation, all set to become the go-to choice for tech enthusiasts.







MENAFN21112024006083013243ID1108909198