International Conference Of Medical Laboratory, Health Sciences Research Inaugurated At Zarqa University

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Ruwaida Maaytah on Wednesday inaugurated the International of Medical Laboratory and Sciences Research at Zarqa University.

During the conference, organised by Zarqa University in collaboration with the Medical and Laboratory Society, Maaytah conveyed Princess Muna's greetings and appreciation to the university and its staff, praising the university's "advanced achievements across various levels," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She highlighted the rapid technological advancements, noting that every 12 hours, the world witnesses new technologies in practical and humanitarian fields, urging the younger generation to leverage these for impactful scientific research.

President of Zarqa University Nidal Ramahi stressed that the conference continues the university's annual tradition of hosting scientific events, including conferences on information technology, sciences, economics, administrative sciences, English, and more.

He further highlighted the significance of bringing together distinguished scientists and researchers in medical sciences, which contributed to various achievements benefiting humanity.

President of the Jordan Centre for Disease Control Adel Bilbeisi said that laboratories are a cornerstone for diagnosing emerging and re-emerging diseases, stressing the integral role of improving service quality and building workforce capabilities in advancing the national healthcare system.

The two-day conference features discussions on 160 research papers with the participation of 750 health researchers from various countries.