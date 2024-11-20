Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/20/2024 7:09:34 PM
TUNIS -- Tunisian President Kais Saied praises the exemplary relations between his country and the State of Kuwait.
AMMAN - At least 36 Syrians are killed and 50 others injured in air attacks by the Israeli Occupation forces on Palmyra.
JEDDAH -- The OIC condemns the US veto against a UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza Strip. 3205355
NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council fails to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and prisoners' release due to US veto.
WASHINGTON -- US embassy in Kyiv is temporarily closed due to possible threat of a significant Russian attack on Kyiv. (end) gb
