Anjalts Breaks Silence With New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Road'

From Solitude to Connection: Anjalts and IXO Find Strength in Independent Creativity

- AnjaltsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After months of introspective quiet, and songwriter Anjalts reemerges with her newest single, 'Wrong Side of the Road,' set to release on November 22. This opening track from her upcoming third full-length album-currently still in production-offers a compelling glimpse of what's to come from this genre-defying artist.Following her rock epic second album, 'Bluency ,' launched in September 2024, Anjalts continues to expand her discography as a prolific creative force. Since her debut independent release, 'Air to Fire,' in February 2023, she has delivered two full-scale albums with over 30 songs. From rebellious to soul-stirring melodies that have found a place in the hearts of her audience.Her latest acoustic rendition of 'Wrong Side of the Road' embraces a minimalist arrangement, featuring just an acoustic guitar, her signature airy vocals guiding the melody, and subtle synths woven into the background. The song unveils the aftermath of bittersweet relationships, riddled with tangled emotions, and finding a path to recovery-when trying to make sense of what went wrong.Anjalts describes the track as“an atmospheric feeling, a quiet blend of calm under the thunderstorms-when all you can do is cry alongside the rain."Accompanying the announcement on Instagram , Anjalts emphasizes that her music is an outlet for connection and calm in a chaotic world. Teaming up again with IXO Music and studio engineer Acen Sinclair, who is thrilled to work on the new music from an artist he appreciates-for having one of the most unparalleled work ethics. "Sitting serenely in a corner writing and arranging her songs," says Sinclair, "she hauls in as many instruments she plays, all while keeping the atmosphere light with her playful energy. "It's a great creative space to be a part of with our little team," Sinclair shares, "and I wouldn't change a thing."The lyrics from the first verse breaks into the guitar into:We are still here, picking up the piecesI always wondered if you careI have always wondered why you fear“I think we all can relate after going through so many emotions lately, that togetherness is where we should be,” adds Sinclair.“The growth we are seeing with Anjalts' new material is surreal-it's like sending out a calm signal into the chaos.” He further explained that 'Wrong Side of the Road' recorded live sections to evoke the intimate turmoil felt alongside the soundscape of a rainy night-added an overall warmth to the mix.The recurring question rises into the chorus:Where are you running?Where is your home?Where are you running?Down the wrong side of the roadAnjalts' songs unravel a very distinct revelry in its poetic vulnerability, and this track is no exception. Through simple yet profound storytelling, she invites listeners to reflect on those moments of solitude, fear, resilience, and the universal longing for a balanced connection. Weaving these elements into her songwriting takes shape in 'Wrong Side of the Road' and reminds us that even amid life's detours, there's strength to be found in each other and the idea of home.Composing late into the night at her home studio, Anjalts embraces solitude as a wellspring of creativity. She openly acknowledges the challenges of being a fully independent artist and credits her teamies at IXO Music as an ideal partnership at this point in her career, allowing her to go beyond the digital sphere and staying grounded with her fans.Be the first to hear 'Wrong Side of the Road' LINKCONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website:Instagram:YouTube:X:Facebook:

