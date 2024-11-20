HII Hosts Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith At Ingalls Shipbuilding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division welcomed Gen. Eric Smith, the 39th commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, for an official visit to the shipyard on Wednesday. During his visit, Smith met with Ingalls leadership and toured the shipyard, including two amphibious warships currently under construction, Bougainville (LHA 8) and Harrisburg (LPD 30).

“We were honored to highlight the critical work our Ingalls shipbuilders do every day in support of the Navy and Marine Corps team,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Quality and Engineering and incoming President Brian Blanchette said.“Every amphibious ship built at Ingalls reflects the dedication, skill, and patriotism of our shipbuilders, as we work together to deliver ships that ensure our nation's safety and strengthen our commitment to those who serve.”

This was Smith's first visit since the Navy announced the amphibious multi-ship procurement contract in September for the construction of three San Antonio-class (LPD 17) amphibious ships (LPD 33-35) and a contract modification for the next America-class (LHA 6) large-deck amphibious ship Helmand Province (LHA 10).









“The multi-ship contract is a big step in the right direction; it benefits the DOD, American taxpayers, and industry,” Smith said.“The hardworking Americans here are serving our nation through the construction of these amphibious warships.”

To date, Ingalls has delivered 13 San Antonio-class ships and 15 large-deck amphibious ships to the U.S. Navy. Currently, the LHA production line includes the construction of Bougainville (LHA 8) and Fallujah (LHA 9). In addition, Ingalls has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). Pre-construction activities are currently underway for the construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class.

