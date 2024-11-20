CCC, Standardaero Sign Contract Worth Over $80M To Repair U.S. Navy Surface Fleet Engines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth over $80 million from the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for engine repair services by StandardAero. Under CCC's contract, StandardAero will repair 501-K34 Turbine Engines used by the U.S. Navy surface fleet. The 501-K34 is used in a variety of ships for power generation and mechanical drive applications.

StandardAero has established itself as a leading provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled technicians, StandardAero provides tailored solutions that extend the lifecycle of naval assets. The company's services encompass engine and airframe maintenance, component repair, and various other offerings designed to meet the unique needs of their clients.

Over the last two decades under CCC contracts, StandardAero has performed over $160 million in MRO services for the United States Air Force, Navy, and Army. Additionally, they have engaged in contracts to maintain, repair, and overhaul Rolls-Royce T56 Series III engines that power the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps' fleets of C-130s, C-2, P-3, and EP-3 aircraft. StandardAero also supports the CFM56-7B engines used in the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

CCC is U.S. DoD's designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables Canadian businesses like StandardAero to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions and facilitates U.S. DoD buying commands to procure from Canada.

To learn more, contact the CCC team .

Quotes



“StandardAero's commitment to excellence makes it a trusted partner for CCC, consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Contract Management and Operations, CCC.

“The quality of our service is evidenced by StandardAero's exceptional reputation in providing top-notch Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) support for a broad range of engines.” – Marc Drobny, President of StandardAero's Military & Energy division.



Related



U.S. DoD Prime Contractor StandardAero

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact ...

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .