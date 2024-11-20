Capital Q Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Digitalself, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures, Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Q Ventures Inc., a leader in the alternative fund management industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DigitalSelf, a revolutionary platform leveraging mobile smart technologies to deliver next-generation immersive experiences.This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for DigitalSelf, as Capital Q Business Development Company takes an equity stake and becomes an anchor investor in the current funding round. DigitalSelf will also benefit from Capital Q Ventures' expertise in advising on the syndication and guidance throughout the current funding round as well as a business and financial advisor, underscoring a promising collaboration aimed at accelerating growth and innovation.With a globally established network, DigitalSelf is positioned to come to market with some of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment, setting the stage for massive activations that will transform audience engagement.Craig Muir, Founder and CEO of DigitalSelf, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Securing this financial commitment from Capital Q Ventures Inc. and its affiliates is a significant milestone for us. The support and guidance provided by their team has been and will continue to be invaluable through the fundraising process and beyond. Their support not only validates our mission but also strengthens our resolve to succeed. We're looking forward to a fruitful partnership and the remarkable journey ahead."Echoing the sentiment of collaboration and mutual growth, Michael“Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., shared, "We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with DigitalSelf. Its next-generation Immersive Platform not only showcases its innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing ideas that have the potential to make a significant impact. We're proud to support DigitalSelf and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to their industry and beyond."About DigitalSelf, Inc.DigitalSelf caters to large-scale events like sports tournaments, concerts, travel, education, virtual conferences and meet-ups and more by offering 360-degree live streaming with multi-angle views, real-time stats and immersive experiences.As fans increasingly seek deeper involvement with their favorite teams, musicians and content creators, DigitalSelf provides tools like virtual fan zones and watch parties, AR/VR enhancements, interactive polls, digital collectibles, and custom coins to make live events more engaging and enhance fan interaction and loyalty. For more information, please visit:About Capital Q Ventures Inc.Capital Q Ventures Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation in the alternative investment fund management sector, dedicated to balancing the success of its investors, entrepreneurs, and the communities it serves. Through its flagship, the Capital Q Business Development Company, Full Stack Venture Capital BDC, Capital Q Ventures Inc. is committed to fostering groundbreaking startups and providing high-risk-adjusted returns while upholding the highest standards of investor protection.

