Telit Cinterion, Qualcomm And Skylo Introduce LPWA NTN-Iot Module For Rural Applications Across Brazil

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New ME910G1-NTN module offers unmatched connectivity for IoT devices and features cellular LTE-M, NB-IoT, 2G fallback and satellite L and S bands Versatility across networks and bands makes the ME910G1-NTN ideal for remote applications, supporting a wide range of use cases, including smart grids, oil and gas, mining, agri-tech and asset tracking

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the ME910G1-NTN module. The module balances affordability with seamless, reliable connectivity spanning 2G through cellular Low Power Wide Area (LPWA), plus satellite. The ME910G1-NTN empowers businesses across Brazil to develop IoT applications that operate effectively in diverse locations and coverage environments. For more information about Telit Cinterion solutions that combine cellular 5G and non-terrestrial networks (NTN), visit .

The ME910G1 series , based on the Qualcomm ® 9205S LTE modem ,

is ideal for applications where devices often are installed or travel through remote and rural locations. This includes industrial sensors in mines and oil/ gas fields, agricultural equipment, utility meters, trucks and shipping containers. Through a collaboration with Skylo , the pioneer in non-terrestrial network communications, and the Qualcomm® AwareTM Platform, the ME910G1-NTN

elevates connectivity by adding satellite S and L band support. This caters to applications where mobile coverage is unavailable, such as ranches, farms, rural highways and oil fields or patches. To deliver this non-terrestrial network connectivity around the world, Skylo partners with existing satellite operators such as Terrestar Solutions, Inmarsat, Viasat, Ligado Networks and EchoStar. In Brazil, Skylo has partnered with Viasat on this effort. The ME910G1-NTN module is currently in Skylo certification testing and is now available for limited testing in Brazil.

The ME910G1-NTN complies with 3GPP Release 17, which integrates NTN with cellular 5G to ensure seamless, reliable connectivity even in the most difficult-to-cover locations. The module also includes LTE-M, NB-IoT and 2G, offering device OEMs, systems integrators and IoT service providers a comprehensive suite of mobile connectivity options to meet their specific technology and business requirements. As a member of Telit Cinterion's flagship xE910 family, the ME910G1-NTN provides pin-to-pin compatibility that allows developers to simply drop the new module into their existing xE910-based designs.

Telit Cinterion, Skylo and Qualcomm Serviços de Telecomunicações, Ltda. invite customers to join the "Connecting the Future: NTN and IoT Forum " on November 21 in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. Hosted at the Instituto Eldorado, this premier event delves into the groundbreaking potential of NTN and its pivotal role in shaping the future of cellular communications. Register to explore the latest advancements in NTN technology, discuss its real-world applications, and envision the innovative solutions it enables across various industries.

"The Qualcomm 9205S LTE Modem provides a compelling combination of computing power and multimode connectivity, both for cellular and satellite networks, including 3GPP R17 NB-NTN over L and S Bands, and integrated GNSS," said José Elias Andrade, senior manager, business development, Qualcomm Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. "This is crucial for ensuring ME910G1-NTN devices consistently maintain reliable, high-performance connectivity regardless of location."

"The ME910G1-NTN exemplifies how Skylo's partnership with Telit Cinterion continues to deliver innovative solutions to the market, enabling seamless monitoring and control anywhere on Earth, from bustling cities and rural highways to vast deserts and oceans," said Sreedhar Sambangi, director of engineering at Skylo. "NTN is rapidly becoming an essential capability for device OEMs, systems integrators and IoT service providers."

"As a leading research and development center, Instituto ELDORADO is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the technology sector," said André Janousek, business development manager at Instituto ELDORADO. "Hosting an event focused on NTN in collaboration with Telit Cinterion and Skylo demonstrates our commitment to innovation and providing impactful solutions that address real-world needs."

"The ME910G1-NTN fulfills the promise of 3GPP Rel. 17 with reliable connectivity that seamlessly extends across terrestrial and satellite networks," said Marco Stracuzzi, VP product management of cellular IoT at Telit Cinterion. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Skylo, and Eldorado Institute equips businesses in Brazil with a powerful new module for IoT-driven digital transformation."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio

of

enterprise-grade wireless

communication and positioning

modules, cellular MVNO connectivity

plans and management

services, edge-cloud

software and data

orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers

award-winning

and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube , X , LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

visit Telit

or subscribe

to receive our marketing communications.

Copyright © 2024 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm

and Qualcomm Aware are trademarks

or registered trademarks

of Qualcomm Incorporated.



Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED