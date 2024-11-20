EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nuways and Quirin Privatbank publish new research reports on the new beaconsmind and Swissnet Group – Webcast on November 20 and participation in the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Nuways and Quirin Privatbank have issued updated research reports on beaconsmind reflecting the recent acquisition announcement, revising their price targets and projections

Nuways raised its price target from EUR 16.00 to EUR 20.00, emphasizing enhanced capabilities in the SaaS and infrastructure domains

Quirin Privatbank issued an initiation report, setting the price target at EUR 19.40, highlighting the company's strengthened competitive position and improved financial profile

An online presentation by beaconsmind management discussing the acquisitions and introducing the expanded leadership team is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, at 14:00 CET (link to webcast below) beaconsmind will participate in the Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum from November 25–27 2024. Management will be available for one-on-one sessions and will present the company on November 26 at 10:40 CET

Wollerau, Switzerland – 20 November 2024 – Equity research houses Nuways and Quirin Privatbank have published new research reports on beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of SaaS and IT infrastructure systems focusing on digital transformation, location-based marketing, and WLAN solutions. This was based on the company's public announcement yesterday of the acquisitions of ICT service provider Swissnet AG and Lokalee, a SaaS platform for AI-driven concierge services.

Nuways reaffirmed its "Buy" rating for beaconsmind shares, raising the price target to EUR 20.00 (previously EUR 16.00). Quirin Privatbank issued an initiation report with a "Buy" rating. The price target is EUR 19.40. Quirin Privatbank points out that a price target exceeding EUR 33.00 is possible under more optimistic projections. As of November 19, 2024, the closing price of beaconsmind shares on Xetra was EUR 7.15.

Nuways emphasizes the substantial opportunities arising from beaconsmind's planned acquisitions. These transactions will significantly strengthen beaconsmind's capabilities in the SaaS and infrastructure domains, solidifying its standing as a prominent provider of digital solutions. Quirin echoes this perspective, noting that the successful scaling of these businesses can unlock significant value, particularly in the hospitality sector through Lokalee and the high-growth MENA region via the new Joint Venture Swissnet MENA. The reports of Nuways and Quirin Privatbank on beaconsmind Group are available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the“Investor Relations” section. Webcast on November 20, 2024 A presentation on the transformative acquisitions including financial figures is available on the website /investor-relations/ . A conference call at which beaconsmind management will explain the acquisitions and growth potential and introduce the new, expanded management team will be held on Wednesday, November 20 at 14:00 CET. Please register at or use the dial-in number +49 30 232531173. beaconsmind at the Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum 2024 The management of beaconsmind AG will present at the Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum from November 25–27, 2024. Beaconsmind CEO Jonathan Sauppe will report on recent developments, growth prospects and the corporate strategy as part of a company presentation. The management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. The presentation details for beaconsmind are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Time: 10:40 CET Room: New York About beaconsmind Group / New Swissnet Group The beaconsmind Group/ new Swissnet Group was founded in 2015 in Switzerland and is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves clients in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector, among others. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are renowned for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the beaconsmind Group offers its clients tangible added value and success by enhancing their omnichannel strategies. Through the acquisition of Swissnet and Lokalee beaconsmind Group will transform and rename into Swissnet Group early 2025.

For more information, please visit



Contact Company

beaconsmind AG, Wollerau (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

Phone: +41 78 222 11 05 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann



Phone: +49 69 905 505-53





