POPULAR CHRISTIAN ARTIST RELEASES CHRISTMAS ALBUM

Album Cover Another Friday Harbor Christmas

"Another Friday Harbor Christmas" features original songs and heartfelt new arrangements of the loved by so many

- Michael StosicRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christian singer/songwriter and recording artist Michael Stosic has just released a new Christmas album titled Another Friday Harbor Christmas. The album features his new song of the same name and two more of his original works. Christmas Through Your Eyes was written after a conversation with his three grandchildren about what they think is important about Christmas. The Best Gift was written to remind all that the best Christmas gift is Jesus. The album also includes seven Christmas standards presented with Stosic's unique touch."There is nothing more inspiring than the birth of Christ," Stosic said. "I simply had to write Christmas songs from my own experiences. And doing a new take on Christmas classics made the creation of the album all the more exciting."Stosic has long been popular with lovers of Christian music. This new album features the originality, strong vocals and excellent musicianship that have won his recordings recognition nationally and internationally."This album is my Christmas celebration," Stosic added. "My wish is that others will add my music to their Christmas celebrations."

