Genesis Systems Demonstrates Uninterruptible Water-From-Air Technology At Tyndall Air Force Base

The WaterCube 100M Delivered Over 100 Gallons of Clean Drinking Water Per Day to Tyndall AFB

Genesis Systems' WaterCube and SEMPRE's 5G in Operation at Tyndall AFB

The WaterCube 100M generated over 100 gallons of potable water per day from air while connected at Tyndall Air Force Base with SEMPRE's EMP-hardened 5G network

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Systems , a pioneer in Water from Air (RWA) technology, showcased its WaterCube 100M's abilities at Tyndall Air Force Base. The WaterCube 100M is designed for defense applications and generates more than 120 gallons of drinking water per day by extracting moisture from the ambient air. Also, for the first time ever, Genesis Systems partnered with SEMPRE to explore connecting the WaterCube with SEMPRE's EMP-hardened 5G network. The demonstration highlighted Genesis Systems' ability to remotely operate WaterCube under multiple cyber threats, including electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks – improving the resilience of its water infrastructure systems and providing an uninterruptible water supply.The demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, which took place from November 14th- 17th, sought to validate the reliability of WaterCube in the most challenging conditions, whether those stem from harsh climates, natural disasters, or direct attacks against its communications infrastructure. Whereas its WaterCube 100 is designed for single-family homes, and the WaterCube 1000 generates up to 1,800 gallons per day for commercial and community applications, Genesis Systems' WaterCube 100M has been ruggedized and cyber-hardened to fulfill the military's need for reliable, secure, and scalable water generation technology in austere or contested environments.By utilizing SEMPRE's transportable network, Genesis Systems demonstrated that potable water could be generated at scale in remote or high-risk areas without disruption to service or dependence on existing infrastructure. SEMPRE combines a private 5G network, on-site edge datacenter and hybrid cloud in one system, all housed in a tamper-resistant, EMP-hardened enclosure, ensuring the network and local cloud are available in real-time. Combined with WaterCube, this is a mobile, rapidly deployable solution that can be implemented quickly to begin generating water almost anywhere without compromising connectivity or security.“The American military understands how critical it is to supply fresh drinking water to more and more parts of the world,” said Dr. David Stuckenberg, founder and COO of Genesis Systems.“They have the capabilities to go anywhere, but need technology that can efficiently and dependably generate water with few to zero risks. The WaterCube 100M operating in tandem with SEMPRE provides the necessary solution for areas that require stable drinking water generation shielded from bad actors and hostile forces.”The partnership between Genesis Systems and SEMPRE is a logical choice as the Department of Defense has recognized the unique advantages of both technologies. The effectiveness of the WaterCube was rigorously tested in 2023 on the Johnston Islands and Guam as part of the U.S. Air Force's Phoenix Spark initiative, and SEMPRE has been utilized by the United States Air Force for secure 5G communications."Reliable access to essentials like clean water can make all the difference in mission success," said Scott Baum, SEMPRE COO. "Our work with Genesis Systems is a great example of how small, innovative companies can come together to tackle big challenges for the warfighter. By combining Genesis's breakthrough technology with SEMPRE's hardened edge networks, we're creating digital and physical infrastructure that is deployable, hardened and resilient to support the warfighter as far forward as they need. Small businesses teaming together to deliver real-world solutions now-that's how we win."About Genesis SystemsFounded in 2017, Genesis Systems is a leader in innovative, sustainable technology solutions, dedicated to addressing the global water crisis with cutting-edge air-to-water generation systems. Visit for more details.About SEMPRESEMPRE connects, protects and secures what matters most: information and communication vital to critical infrastructure. Our team set out to tackle every aspect of what modern communications should offer users: security, resiliency and survivability. Designed for simplicity and rapid deployment, SEMPRE provides secure, resilient 5G cellular networks, on-site edge computing and hybrid cloud capabilities for military and civilian use, exactly where and when they're needed most. Visit or email ... to learn more.For further information, please contact:

