Visit West Hollywood Celebrates Hometown Accolade For“Creators Of West Hollywood” Marketing Campaign

- Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West HollywoodWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visit West Hollywood , the tourism marketing arm for all 20 West Hollywood hotels, is honored to celebrate its recent accolade at the 40th annual West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Creative Business Awards, recognizing the groundbreaking, multi-channel "Creators of West Hollywood" marketing campaign.Taking the Creative Communication category, the win celebrates innovation, community impact, and creative excellence, highlighting the local appreciation and support of Visit West Hollywood's commitment to spotlighting the city's vibrant culture and promoting its creative spirit around the globe.The "Creators of West Hollywood" campaign was conceived in 2022 to elevate and celebrate the individuals and businesses driving the creative reputation West Hollywood has long been known for.From artists and performers to entrepreneurs and innovators, the stories of 10 local creators provided a spotlight of key brand pillars that establish West Hollywood as a unique and welcoming destination. By sharing their stories through various platforms and media, the campaign fostered a deeper connection between visitors and the local creative spirit that defines West Hollywood.The campaign features a cinematic short-video series highlighting ten successful and uncommon individuals, each representing the best of West Hollywood in dining, nightlife, design, music, fitness, and shopping. All creators highlight their experiences in West Hollywood, which has increasingly become known for its new luxury appeal. Each personality reveals their favorite spots, and why the city is important to them as it pertains to their respective fields and careers - which are all top of their game.Due to the success of the "Creators of West Hollywood" campaign and proximity to a trove of rich stories, Visit West Hollywood launched The Creators Podcast in 2023. Each 30–45-minute episode, moderated by Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit West Hollywood, features a different West Hollywood creator, from Comedy Store stand-up Sarah Tiana to designer-to-the-stars Martyn Lawrence Bullard.These additional 20 podcast episodes are visually archived for YouTube and promoted to social media, profiling stories on how West Hollywood pioneered food delivery in the 1980s to the lore of mobsters still haunting the Sunset Strip. Podcast recordings remain current and ongoing, available across all podcasting platforms, most recently profiling viral podcast sensation, LA In A Minute's Evan Lovett in addition to the culinary entrepreneur who brought famed Prince Street Pizza to West Hollywood with a patented New York City water filtration system.Creators of West Hollywood has secured various awards since launch, such as the 2023 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, taking home gold in both the videos with influencers and testimonials category as well as the webisodes category. Additionally, the campaign received two HSMAI Adrian Awards, winning the 2023 President's Award in the digital creators, multimedia, video, and short-form category for its silver win for multimedia, video, and short form category. The campaign also took home best branded series from the 15th Annual Shorty Awards.“Our team works day-in and day-out to shine a spotlight on why West Hollywood is a perfect place to visit any time of the year, but the Creators of West Hollywood stands as a uniquely brilliant piece of work, reminding visitors of the cultural impact of West Hollywood in the most authentic way: by allowing actual local creatives to tell the story,” said Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West Hollywood.“Our goal with 'Creators of West Hollywood' is to go beyond traditional tourism and elevate meaningful experiences to connect people to West Hollywood's unique energy as an iconic city,” said Jeff Morris, CMO of Visit West Hollywood, who led the campaign's creation.“This recognition by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce serves as a moment of acceptance and appreciation of all our efforts and inspires us to keep pushing creative boundaries.”The Creative Business Awards are voted on by members and the winners were announced during a private ceremony on Tuesday, November 12 at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood.To access the Creators of West Hollywood platform, go to: VisitWestHollywood/CreatorsTo access The Creators Podcast, go to: VisitWestHollywood/Podcast

