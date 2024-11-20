Earthflow LLC Announces Launch Of New Grounding Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cheyenne, WY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthFlow LLC is excited to announce the launch of its new grounding website. The website offers a variety of premier products at cost-effective prices, such as the fitted grounding sheet and grounding mat, which have been expertly designed to help users reconnect with the Earth's natural healing frequency and experience a range of mental and physical benefits.

From helping to improve an individual's quality of life by easing chronic pain to offering a significant boost in and lowering stress, EarthFlow caters to those over 50 who are struggling with chronic health issues and poor sleep. The company's selection of high-quality grounding products is backed by a variety of scientific studies and endorsed by leading experts in the field who praise EarthFlow's commitment to providing its users with effective solutions that enable them to enjoy their later years with less pain, more comfort and with a new lease of energy.

“The Earth's surface carries a subtle negative electrical charge. When we make direct skin contact with it, our bodies absorb free electrons,” said founder of EarthFlow, James.“Research shows that these electrons have many benefits when absorbed into the body through“Grounding” with the Earth (such as walking barefoot). Grounding has been clinically proven to neutralize free radicals in the body and improve sleep, inflammation, pain, stress, blood flow, and more!”

The grounding sheets offered at EarthFlow have been innovatively created to provide individuals with an enhanced version of traditional grounded sheets that do not fit securely on a bed. While cheaper, these types of grounding sheets just rest on top of a bed's other sheets, provide less skin coverage, and can come out of place during sleep and wrinkle up, resulting in a less enjoyable experience.

The company's new fitted grounding sheets offer a more comfortable sleeping experience and maximum skin coverage to enable users to receive the most advantages of connecting to the Earth's natural electrical charge while they sleep, such as a more restful night, a reduction in stress and inflammation, along with a boost in mood. Backed by over 20+ clinical studies, sleeping grounded and experiencing beneficial negative electrons has been shown to promote improved blood flow, increased energy, reduced pain, and a night of deeper sleep.

In addition to these core benefits, EarthFlow's selection of products can also help with:

Chronic Pain : EarthFlow caters to individuals experiencing regular discomfort due to conditions like arthritis, back pain, and general aches that become more pronounced with age by empowering them to access long-lasting pain relief, particularly during sleep, allowing them to rest more comfortably.

Poor Sleep Quality : For those struggling with insomnia, restless sleep, or frequent awakenings that leave them feeling tired and unrefreshed. The innovative range of products at the new grounding company offers simple solutions to improve a night's sleep that can easily be incorporated into a daily routine without requiring significant changes to a user's lifestyle.

Fatigue : Persistent low energy levels due to poor sleep and chronic pain can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. The bespoke solutions at EarthFlow enable individuals to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more rested.

Complex Health Management : Understanding that the idea of making major lifestyle changes or adhering to complex health regimens can be overwhelming, the grounding experts ensure that their catalog of products provides simple, noninvasive solutions that offer users easy, natural remedies.

With a commitment to meticulously testing its products, offering exceptional customer service, and the best grounding solutions on the market, EarthFlow helps individuals reconnect with the Earth's natural healing frequency to improve their overall health.

EarthFlow encourages individuals with any questions about its products to fill out the contact form available via the company's website to receive a prompt response from its professional team.

About EarthFlow LLC

Founded by grounding expert James, EarthFlow LLC offers individuals a wide range of high-quality grounding products that have been rigorously tested to help users reconnect with the Earth's natural healing frequency to access a wide range of benefits.

More Information

To learn more about EarthFlow LLC and the launch of its new grounding website, please visit .

Source:

CONTACT: EarthFlow LLC 100 W 17TH ST Cheyenne WY 82001 United States +1 (307) 459-1505