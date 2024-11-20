The Drone Racing League Announces Lineup Of World-Class Pilots For The 2025 DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taking Flight on February 1 at loanDepot Park, 12 Pilots From Around the Globe Will Race Hight-Speed Drones in a Thrilling Competition That Will Illuminate the Miami Sky









MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Racing League , the world's premier professional drone racing property, today announced the twelve elite pilots who will be competing during the DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational. Presented by the U.S. Air Force, the DRL Championship event will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 7pm at loanDepot Park, home of the MLB's Miami Marlins.

"I'm so excited to return to Miami for the DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational and am super honored to be named the U.S. Air Force Team Pilot this year,” said Evan“Headsup” Turner, 2x DRL World Champion .“This is a world class event for our sport and nothing beats seeing all the amazing fans and families come out to support our pilots, partners and the league. This is going to be incredible! Let's fly, Miami!"

The DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational is set to feature some of the world's top pilots racing for the championship. The 2025 lineup includes:



With a decade of flying experience, 28 year-old AlexFPV is competing in his third year with DRL. Thanks to his fearless flying, the Tennessee native has secured multiple wins.

The most seasoned veteran on DRL's roster at 29 years old, Texas-based Amari finished on the championship podium last season, vaulting him into third place in the overall standings.

Hailing from Denmark, 24 year-old ChrisM qualified for the upcoming event by winning the 2023 DRL SIM Tryouts esports tournament, following months of training and over 700 hours of flying.

Germany-based Halowalker is returning to DRL for his third year at 21 years old. Last season was Halowalker's most successful, finishing second on the championship podium.

The U.S. Air Force Team Pilot for 2025, Headsup has worked as a drone pilot for the Super Bowl, World Series, X Games and more. The Tennessean 21 year-old won the World Championship in his first two seasons of competition, making him the second pilot in history to win back-to-back world titles.

With his debut last season, 20 year-old French pilot Killian spent the past year participating in drone races around the world and making the podium in nearly every competition he entered.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, 20 year-old Leviathann is making his rookie debut with DRL in 2025.

20-year-old MCK FPV returns to DRL as the defending World Champion after being crowned in his rookie season. The South Korea-based pilot won the very first race he entered at the age of 12, and has since implemented a 12-hour day, seven-day a week training regiment.

Stationed in Tennessee where he is studying to receive his masters in computer science, 23 year-old MrChaus will make his league debut at the 2025 DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational.

Another rookie to debut with DRL in 2025 is the 21 year-old, Massachusetts-based Noical .

Joining DRL for his second year of competition is 21 year-old Pawelos hailing from Poland. Propsicle won his first drone race on his 13th birthday, and has been committed to drone racing ever since. Now at 18 years old, the Illinois-native is making his debut with DRL.

The Drone Racing League, acquired by Infinite Reality earlier this year, is returning to Miami, the site of DRL's first race in 2016. The immersive, high-stakes experience will see twelve leading pilots race high-speed drones through a striking aerial course at speeds up to 90 MPH. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the lightning-fast action and an exhilarating spectacle of lights as the Drone Racing League transforms loanDepot Park into a futuristic 3D racecourse.

Tickets for the DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational are available at . For more information on the event including partnerships and cross-promotional opportunities, please contact ... .

About Drone Racing League

Drone Racing League® (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on top broadcast and streaming platforms. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition across real life and virtual simulation. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit .

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)TM is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media, commerce, and community through AI, spatial computing, and other immersive technologies. iR's suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit .

