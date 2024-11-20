Convoso Launches Reassigned Numbers Database Lookup, A TCPA Compliance Tool That Helps Maximize Sales Team Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The contact center platform's new RND Lookup tool helps businesses protect against lawsuits while optimizing outbound campaign performance.

- Daniel Foppen, Vice President of Product & Product Marketing, ConvosoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , a leading provider of contact center software solutions for revenue teams, has announced the launch of its new compliance tool, Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) Lookup . Designed to help outbound sales teams avoid costly TCPA violations while maximizing outreach efforts, Convoso's RND Lookup tool provides seamless access to the FCC's Reassigned Numbers Database. The tool helps outbound teams verify consumer consent, minimize risk, and focus on quality leads for better conversion rates.With over 35 million U.S. phone numbers disconnected and reassigned each year, compliance has become critical to safeguarding a company's reputation and bottom line. Convoso's RND Lookup tool empowers sales teams to verify phone number ownership, ensuring they only reach out to current consumers who have given valid consent. Fines for non-compliance can reach up to $1,500 per violation. This solution offers businesses a reliable“safe harbor” from potential penalties while also improving campaign effectiveness."Our new RND Lookup tool is essential for outbound sales teams operating in a heavily regulated environment,” said Daniel Foppen, VP Product, Convoso.“With TCPA regulations only becoming more stringent, the ability to scrub lead lists against the FCC's Reassigned Numbers Database is key to operating in compliance and maximizing sales performance. Convoso's RND Lookup allows our customers to do just that-quickly and effectively.”Key Benefits of Convoso's RND Lookup ToolEnhanced Compliance – Instantly identify reassigned numbers to avoid costly TCPA violations and protect your business from multi-million dollar lawsuits.Improved Campaign Effectiveness – Ensure outreach efforts focus on leads with current, valid consent, helping boost engagement and conversion rates.Streamlined Consent Management – Access updated consumer data, minimizing the risk of reaching consumers who no longer want to be contacted.Cost Savings and Peace of Mind – By creating customizable scrubbing rules, Convoso's RND Lookup tool establishes a“safe harbor” for outbound calls, giving managers peace of mind.How Convoso's RND Lookup Tool WorksConvoso's RND Lookup tool integrates seamlessly with the FCC's Reassigned Numbers Database. This advanced scrubbing feature scores and verifies the phone owner for all leads in a contact list, and Convoso recommends that customers scrub their lists at least once every 30 days for optimal compliance.Convoso's Compliance SuiteAlongside RND Lookup, Convoso provides features a suite of TCPA compliance tools like call recording, dynamic scripting, automated call routing, and omnichannel campaign management. These tools streamline operations and help to more effectively convert leads into loyal customers.About ConvosoConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.

