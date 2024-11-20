MANASSAS BAKER TALKS HOT TEA TRENDS ON DC's FOX 5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tea Bars need plenty of space so that you can display a wide range of fresh teas in festive jars along plenty of add-on flavor options.

Tea toppings and add-on ingredients usually range from floral (rose buds, lavender, etc.) to fruity (citrus), spicey (cloves, cinnamon), herbal (rosemary, peppermint) and sweet (honey sticks).

Dried fruit in stick form is an attractive and effective way to sweeten custom tea blends.

As the Season shifts to colder weather, Hot Tea is a good option

- Emily Wu-Rorrer, partner at Cakes By Happy EateryMANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emily Wu-Rorrer, one of two partners who run the family-owned Cakes By Happy Eatery in Manassas, VA, appeared on Fox 5 DC's“Lion Lunch Hour” last week to talk about one fall's most popular entertaining options - Hot Tea Bars for even hotter tea parties: .As the seasonal chill in the air becomes more and more noticeable, hot tea is increasingly the beverage of choice.“Creating a tea bar at your event gives guests a chance to try their hand at creating their own drinks,” says Wu-Rorrer.“You get to pair loose tea leaves of your choice with add-on flavor options to create a custom tea blend.” Wu-Rorrer recommends that beginners to tea blending start with milder teas like jasmine or green as a base and then adding spices, generally not more than two to three additions before you blend it. Once you pick your base, you select a flavor profile (floral, fruity, sweet, earthy or spicey) and then start experimenting. Wu-Rorrer adds,“don't overwhelm the flavor profile,” especially when new to blending.A good tea bar should feature a collection a good loose tea bases in glass jars -- stronger, bolder and richer options like black teas; lighter, herbaceous and mild such as green tea; forloral such as jasmine; distinctive, sharp flavors such as Earl Grey; and both highly caffeinated (i.e., Assam) and caffein free options such as Rooibos.“One of my personal favorites is Sugar Plum Tea”, says Wu-Rorrer.“Combine equal parts green and black team with cardamon, dried sweet plum, and dried strawberries. If you want a really cool jewel tone color, just add Butterfly Pea Tea and I like to sweeten with lemon honey.”Dos and don't include always starting with cold water when brewing any hot beverage (and allow the time to steep), and using certain florals – especially lavender --- sparingly. Wu-Rorrer also recommends blending no more than five-six“Add Ons” to avoid overwhelming the flavors.Tea is, after all, the #2 drink in the world behind just water, and many (like green) are very healthy and bring antioxidants into the body which is partly why its so popular with Millennials and Gen Z drinkers. Consumers and producers are prioritizing ethical sourcing and environmental impact, leading to increased demand for organic and fair-trade teas. Tea brands are also adopting eco-friendly practices such as recyclable packaging and sustainable farming. For more information go to .

