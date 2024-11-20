Wales secures promotion to Nations League A after Türkiye suffered defeat to Montenegro

(MENAFN) Wales secured promotion to Nations League A after Türkiye suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Montenegro on Tuesday. This result followed Wales' dominant 4-1 victory over Iceland at Cardiff City Stadium, allowing them to top League B - Group B4 with 12 points. Having remained unbeaten with three wins and three draws throughout the group stage, Wales earned a well-deserved spot in the tournament's top division.



The match in Cardiff saw Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen strike first, putting the visitors ahead with an early goal. However, Wales responded strongly before the break, with forward Liam Cullen scoring twice to give his team the lead. In the second half, Wales sealed the win with goals from Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson, ensuring the 4-1 triumph that secured their promotion.



The Welsh victory was complemented by Türkiye's unexpected loss to Montenegro, a team already relegated from League A. Türkiye, under the guidance of Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, were defeated in a rain-soaked match in Niksic. Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to victory. Kenan Yildiz, playing on the left flank for Türkiye and also a Juventus player, scored their lone goal.



Despite the loss, Türkiye finished second in Group B4 with 11 points, which will see them enter the promotion playoffs. This marks the first defeat for Montella’s squad in six matches, leaving them with a chance to still earn promotion through the playoffs.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108906203