REVEL Welcomes Dynamic Bethany King To Lead REVEL Realty In Etobicoke

REVELutionizing Real Estate.

Bethany King - Head Coach, REVEL Realty in Etobicoke

Bethany King will lead an impressive team of agents with the intent of growing REVEL's share in a thriving, and competitive region of Ontario.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REVEL Welcomes Dynamic Bethany King to Lead REVEL Etobicoke

Revel Realty, an independent brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that superstar agent, Bethany King will lead REVEL's expansion into Etobicoke, Ontario .

Building upon recent expansion in Kingston, Toronto West, North Bay and Durham, REVEL Etobicoke will officially triangulate the Greater Toronto Area with the REVEL brand, while establishing a prominent presence in areas north, west, south and east of the metropolis.

Having already REVELutionized her marketplace with a social media driven presence, Bethany King will lead an impressive team of agents with the intent of growing REVEL's market share in a thriving, and competitive region of Ontario.

“What drew me most to Revel is their modern, forward-thinking approach to real estate,” explains Bethany.

“Their emphasis on digital marketing and social media aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to connect with clients and build lasting relationships. In today's market, visibility and authenticity are everything, and Revel provides the tools and platform to stay ahead of the curve. But beyond the business, it's their commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that truly resonated with me. As one of the few Black women leading in this space, I'm passionate about creating opportunities and breaking barriers for others, particularly within underrepresented communities. Revel's culture of collaboration and empowerment makes it the ideal place to continue that mission.”

Such an expansion move marks another major milestone for REVEL'S 10th anniversary in business. With a goal in 2024 to grow by ten offices to commemorate ten years in business, REVEL Etobicoke will exceed the goal and tantazlize an unparalleled growth spurt for brand creating tidal waves in the real estate industry.

In 2024 alone Revel expanded to Timmins, Waterloo, Campbellville, Espanola, St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake(McGarr Realty Alliance), Kingston, Toronto West, North Bay, and most recently Durham. To include a leader like Bethany King to this all star team of leaders is to further electrify REVEL's magnetic network, as well as add to the growing list of expansion offices, which will most likely further exceed expectations with a few more slated to be announced before the end of the calendar year.

“We are popping champagne as we welcome Bethany King and her team to REVEL,” explains Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL.“We share the same team ambitions and visions for real estate. Bethany is passionate about her clients, colleagues, and the craft of selling real estate. To have her contribute to our cast of top performing leaders is a blessing and privilege.”

"We are definitely trumpeting the acquisition of Bethany King as the leader of REVEL Etobicoke,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL, we open our doors to work with the best professionals with the expectation that we can help each other rise to another level of confidence and performance.”

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle , have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner.

Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

