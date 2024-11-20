Türkiye's cruise tourism sector sees notable growth with 1.7M passengers in 10 months

(MENAFN) Türkiye's cruise tourism sector has seen significant growth in 2024, with 1.7 million cruise passengers arriving in the country in the first 10 months of the year. This represents a 26.8 percent increase in the number of passengers compared to the same period last year, while the number of cruise ships docking in Türkiye rose by 3.7 percent, reaching a total of 1,112. The boost in cruise tourism highlights the country’s growing appeal as a major destination for global cruise travelers.



The Port of Kusadasi, located in southwestern Türkiye, emerged as the busiest cruise port, handling 501 ships and 791,300 passengers between January and October. It was followed by Istanbul, which saw 184 ships and 402,226 passengers, and the resort town of Bodrum, which hosted 92 cruise ships. Additionally, İzmir's ports accommodated 153,369 cruise passengers during the same period, underscoring the region’s importance in Türkiye’s cruise tourism industry.



In October, Türkiye welcomed 295,892 cruise passengers on 195 ships. Kusadasi continued to lead in passenger numbers, with 137,898 arrivals, followed by Istanbul with 64,509 passengers and Izmir with 24,508. These figures demonstrate the robust demand for Türkiye's coastal and historical tourism offerings.



Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu emphasized the importance of transportation and tourism in driving the country’s economic and social development. He reiterated the government's efforts to capitalize on Türkiye's strategic position as a peninsula, further developing its tourism potential and enhancing its attractiveness as a leading global cruise destination.

