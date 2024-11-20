US Justice Department to request judge to compel Google to sell Chrome

(MENAFN) The US Justice Department is reportedly set to request a judge to compel Alphabet Inc.’s to sell its internet browser, as part of ongoing antitrust litigation. The department plans to present the request to a judge who had previously ruled in August that Google had established an illegal monopoly over internet search. The new legal actions are expected to address concerns about Google’s influence over artificial intelligence and its Android operating system, with reports citing sources familiar with the matter.



In response, Google has expressed concerns over the Justice Department's proposals. Vice President Lee-Anne Mulholland stated in October that the department's “radical and sweeping proposals” could have negative consequences for consumers, businesses, and developers, adding that such actions could disrupt the tech landscape. The ongoing legal battles indicate increasing scrutiny over Google's business practices, particularly its dominance in various tech sectors.



In addition to the Chrome browser case, the Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in January, supported by the attorneys general of several US states, accusing Google of monopolizing the digital advertising technology market. The lawsuit claims that over the past 15 years, Google used anti-competitive tactics such as acquisitions to neutralize competitors, forcing publishers and advertisers to rely on its products while preventing the use of competing services.



The current lawsuit expands on a 2020 action where the Justice Department sued Google for monopolizing the search and search advertising markets. This ongoing legal challenge underscores the broader concerns about Google’s market power and its potential impact on competition across multiple sectors of the digital economy.

