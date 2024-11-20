Tangible Engineering Showcases End-To-End Solutions With Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer At Formnext 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tangible Engineering is thrilled to present its latest innovations in end-to-end 3D printing solutions at Formnext 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the groundbreaking features of the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer , specifically designed to meet the demands of eleven diverse industrial 3D printing applications.Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer: Precision and Performance for Industrial ApplicationsThe Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer is a cutting-edge solution tailored to the requirements of industrial 3D printing. Featuring ultra-high-definition 8K technology, this printer delivers exceptional detail and precision, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, from precision engineering to creative design.Key Features of the Solidator 8K:. Ultra High-Speed Printing with 43-Micron XY Resolution:. Unmatched speed and precision.. Maximum volumetric build speed: 9,157 cm3/hour.. Large Build Volume: 330 x 185 x 400 mm:. Designed for large-scale projects, combining high resolution with large build space-ideal for series production and large components.. Versatile Material Compatibility:. Supports a growing portfolio of 25 advanced materials, including the new Solidator Tough, Solidator Cast, flame-retardant materials, and ESD materials, catering to various industries.. Seamless Software Integration:. Paired with the brand-new Solidator Studio X Software, the printer supports advanced workflows and ensures maximum dimensional accuracy.New Materials and Software Innovations Expand CapabilitiesAt the heart of Tangible Engineering's showcase are new materials and software solutions tailored to specific applications, optimizing both efficiency and precision. The Solidator 8K now supports 25 materials designed for applications such as:. Automotive & Railway. Dental 3D Printing. Consumer Goods & Enclosures. Tooling & Fixtures. Electronics Manufacturing. Lattice Structures & Elastomers. Thermally Optimized Injection Molds. Orthopedic Braces. Orthotic Insoles. Robotics Grippers. Jewelry IndustryHighlights of New Materials:. Solidator Tough Material: Available in four variants, catering to industrial and end-consumer projects.. Solidator Cast Material: Engineered for precise casting applications in the jewelry sector.. Flame-Retardant Material: Designed for safety-critical applications.Solidator Studio X Software: Optimized WorkflowTangible Engineering also introduces the brand-new Solidator Studio X Software, simplifying the 3D printing workflow and offering advanced functionality for dimensional accuracy in large-scale parts. This software integrates seamlessly with the Solidator 8K, delivering exceptional performance for industrial-scale projects.Innovation for a Wide Range of IndustriesFrom automotive to medical technology, Tangible Engineering's solutions address the needs of various industries:. Automotive & Railway: Flame-retardant materials for public transport and high-temperature materials for automotive applications.. Dental & Orthopedic Applications: Advanced materials for braces, insoles, and dental models.. Electronics Manufacturing: Ultra-fast ESD materials for production aids and trays.. Consumer Goods: Production of durable consumer-grade enclosures.. Robotics Grippers: Lightweight structures with high stiffness and strength for performance applications.. Jewelry: Intricate designs with unmatched resolution and casting reliability.Visit Tangible Engineering at Formnext 2024Tangible Engineering invites visitors to explore the transformative potential of the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer and its innovative materials at Formnext 2024. The exhibits will demonstrate the capabilities of the new materials and software to meet the demands of modern manufacturing.Location: Hall 11.1, Booth E21, Messe Frankfurt, November 19–22, 2024For more information, visit or contact Tim Fischer via email at ....About Tangible EngineeringTangible Engineering is a leading German technology company specializing in advanced 3D printing solutions, offering innovative materials, software, and hardware for industrial and professional applications. The Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer enables businesses to design, prototype, and produce with unparalleled precision and efficiency.

