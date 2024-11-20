COP29: 25 Countries, EU Launch Call For No New Coal In National Climate Plans

(MENAFN- IANS) Baku, Nov 20 (IANS) Recognising that rapidly reducing emissions from is one of the most urgent priorities to get on track for a 1.5C pathway, and the first step towards addressing this challenge is the end of the of new coal.

Twenty-five countries and the European Union at the United Nations Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday launched a Call to Action for No New Coal. These initial signatories announce their intention to put forward national climate plans that reflect no new unabated coal in their systems and call on others to do the same.

Examples of these plans include their next nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement,“information for clarity, transparency, and understanding” (ICTU) accompanying their next NDCs, long-term strategies and implementation plans or energy plans.

This demonstrates the growing momentum to put domestic policies in place to deliver the ambition of the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement.

With the Call to Action released, the endorsing countries launched a diplomatic campaign to encourage all countries to end new coal power in the lead-up to the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in November 2025.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:“This year Britain became the first G7 country to phase out coal power as part of our drive to make the UK a clean energy superpower. But the use of coal is still growing around the world and poses one of the biggest threats to keeping 1.5C within reach.

“The Call to Action for No New Coal sends a clear signal from countries around the world that new coal needs to end by COP30. By putting forward national climate plans that reflect no new unabated coal, we move closer to a future powered by affordable, secure, clean energy.”

Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action said:“The commitment to transition away from fossil fuels needs to turn into real steps on the ground. A large majority of countries have already turned their backs on coal power, opting for affordable, reliable, clean energy instead, but globally coal power is still growing.

“This ought to change. New coal power is one of the biggest threats to keeping 1.5°C within reach. The EU is pleased to support, throughout the next year leading to COP30, a diverse coalition of countries fully committed to anchoring an end of new coal power in their upcoming NDCs.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has made it clear that there is no space for new unabated coal in a 1.5 degrees Celsius or even two Celsius aligned pathway, yet coal capacity rose by two per cent last year.

Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, at an NDC Partnership event during the COP29 said:“Earlier this year I said the next round of NDCs are the most important policy documents of this century. So why is that? First, because they will be the final barricade for every nation in its fight to the death against climate impacts getting more brutal each year. And let's be clear: no nation is winning this fight. Every economy is being besieged by climate disasters, ripping up to five per cent off GDP in some countries.

“And it's people and businesses that are paying the heaviest price. Yesterday was agriculture day, and we heard again that food production and supply chains are getting slammed by climate impacts, fueling inflation and hunger, in every country. So I'll be honest -- it's grim. Indeed, I'm often asked what gives me confidence that we can get this job done. The answer is lots of things.”

The list of initiators of the Call to Action for No New Coal are: Angola, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Uganda, the UK, Uruguay, Vanuatu and the European Union.

