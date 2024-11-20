(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is committed to foster a favourable climate for arbitration and developing a pro-investment environment, in alignment with the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

The 5th World on International Arbitration' held yesterday, under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani focused on the future of arbitration in MENA region.

The conference was organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation & Arbitration (QICCA) held under the theme 'Arbitration in the MENA Region – Present and Future.'

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi delivered the opening speech in which he emphasised the state's keenness, in implementation of the directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to achieving the inclusive development by various government bodies in collaboration with the private sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The international conference aligns with Qatar's dedicated efforts to enhance the role of alternative means of resolving civil and commercial disputes, including mediation and arbitration. It is also reflects the state's commitment to promoting arbitration as an effective means of dispute resolution, positioning Qatar a regional hub for arbitration. This is supported by the country's advanced and modern legislation, as well as its extensive expertise in justice and arbitration,” Minister Al Mohannadi said.

The Ministry of Justice places a high priority on arbitration as its new strategy includes updated procedures aimed at strengthening the state's efforts to establish an active national arbitration system aligned with international standards in the field of arbitration, he said.

Minister of Justice also elaborated on arbitration's role in alleviating the burden on the country's regular courts.

He commended Qatar Chamber's efforts, through QICCA, in promoting alternative dispute resolution methods among companies, employers, and individuals.

Minister Al Mohannadi emphasised the Ministry's commitment to supporting the Chamber's initiatives to enhance its performance in this field by leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, and providing a robust infrastructure and IT systems to streamline arbitration procedures.

He noted that Qatar has witnessed a legislative boom by enacting several important laws including Law No (2) of 2017 Law No. 2 of 2017 Promulgating the Civil and Commercial Arbitration Law ('Qatari Arbitration Law), which adopted its principles from the principles of the Model Arbitration Rules adopted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) issued in 2006.

Also addressing the conference, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and QICCA, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said,“The presence of an advanced and effective arbitration system encourages both foreign and local investments, creating an attractive and secure economic environment.”

QICCA's strategic vision is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance a sustainable investment environment and bolster Qatar's position as a global economic centre.

The conference reflects the significance of arbitration in the fast-changing world of today, stressing the importance of promoting the concept of quick and effective justice to meet the aspirations of society and the business sector alike, he added.

Sheikh Khalifa also noted that arbitration today is no longer just an alternative way to resolve disputes but has become an urgent necessity imposed because of the complexities of commercial and economic relations, whether at the local or international level.

He emphasised that economic growth and global openness have led to an increase in economic transactions, thereby increasing the need for a sophisticated and flexible judicial system capable of adapting with these changes and ensuring the stability of commercial relations.

Sheikh Khalifa announced that, starting from January 1, 2025, QICCA will implement the new arbitration rules, which were developed and reviewed by a team of distinguished arbitrators, specialists and experts at the national and international levels, ensuring alignment with the latest global trends in international arbitration.

Secretary of UNCITRAL, Anna Joubin Bret delivered a speech virtually in which she praised QICCA for hosting the conference and emphasised the importance of UNCITRAL's support for the event, expressing hope that it would result in fruitful outcomes and recommendations.

Qatar is a member of both the 1958 New York Convention and the Singapore Convention on Mediation, and highlighted that in 2010, the country enacted legislation that aligns with UNCITRAL's rules. QICCA follows the UNCITRAL arbitration rules, a practice that is highly appreciated by UNCITRAL, she said.

Prof. Gary Born, Chair of the International Arbitration Practice Group at Wilmer Cutler Hale and Dorr, reviewed the recent developments in the international arbitration for a modern perspective.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, QICCA signed several agreements with prominent international arbitration institutions to strengthen cooperation with these leading bodies.

QICCA Board Member for International Relations, Dr Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani signed the agreements with Catherine Dixon, CEO of CIArb, and Dr Nayla Comair Obeid, Member of the Executive Board of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and Professor of Law at the Lebanese University.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani honored the conference's sponsors, including QNB as the strategic partner, and gold sponsors Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners, Thani bin Ali Al-Thani Law Firm, and Yousef Al-Zaman Law Firm, as well as silver sponsor Dr. Muna Al-Marzouqi Law

Firm and other supporting organisations.