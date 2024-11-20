Bahrain Interior Minister Arrives In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa arrived in Doha on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to participate in the 41st meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, hosted by the State of Qatar.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya.
Also present to welcome him was HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam, Ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to Qatar.
