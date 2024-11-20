Sinch Announces New Financial Targets

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the Board of Directors has set new and sustainability targets for the company.

Mid-term financial targets

By the end of 2027, Sinch targets to reach:



Organic growth in and gross of 7-9% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12-14%.

These targets replace the earlier target that "Growth in Adjusted EBITDA per share shall be at least 20 percent per year."

Sustainability target

Additionally, Sinch has set a Net Zero emissions target for 2050, which is in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company aims to achieve short- and long-term emission reductions in line with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris agreement.

Capital allocation

Sinch is a profitable and cash-generative business. Excess cash generated by the company will be allocated to reduce debt, finance future acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders.

Financial leverage policy

As previously communicated, Sinch's financial leverage policy is that:

Net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The phrase 'over time' means that leverage may temporarily exceed 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA in the time period following an acquisition.

This leverage policy underlines Sinch's commitment to maintaining a strong financial position and supports the long-term financing strategy of the company.

