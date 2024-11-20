Netanyahu Announces $5 Million Reward For Release Of Each Israeli Hostage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, during his visit to the Netzarim crossing in Gaza, announced a $5 million reward for anyone who returns an Israeli hostage.

He also promised safe passage out of Gaza for the individual and their family.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu warned that anyone who harms the hostages will be hunted down and eliminated by Israel.

“The choice is yours, but the outcome is clear: we will bring all [the hostages] home,” Netanyahu declared, reiterating his country's commitment to rescuing the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Speaking from the heart of Gaza, Netanyahu stated that Israel will not stop its efforts until all the remaining hostages are found and returned.

He also emphasized,“Hamas will not govern Gaza,” underlining Israel's stance against the Hamas group.

In the October 7 attack last year, Hamas abducted approximately 250 individuals and took them to Gaza. Currently, it is estimated that around 101 hostages remain in captivity.

The promise of financial rewards and safe passage is an attempt to create rifts among Gaza's factions and expedite the release of hostages.

However, this strategy, coupled with the escalating conflict, risks further destabilizing the region. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, raising urgent concerns about the safety of civilians amidst ongoing hostilities.

