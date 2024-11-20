Digital Video Advertising Market Expected To Reach $339.46 Billion By 2028: Internet Penetration Driving The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Advertising Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The digital video advertising market has seen rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $78.47 billion in 2023 to an expected $105.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. This growth has been driven by increased internet and mobile usage, advancements in data analytics and targeting, the rise of mobile apps, integration of video on social media platforms, and more cost-effective production methods.

How Big Is the Global Digital Video Advertising Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital video advertising market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $339.46 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as the adoption of smart TVs and connected devices, interactive video formats, programmatic advertising, content globalization, and vertical-specific content. Key trends during the forecast period include the use of AI for ad optimization, 360-degree and virtual reality (VR) video ads, incorporating user-generated content (UGC) in video ads, advancements in measurement and attribution metrics, and cross-channel marketing.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Digital Video Advertising Market by Accessing a Sample Report:





What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Video Advertising Market?

The growth of the digital video advertising market is expected to be driven by rising internet access and connectivity. Internet penetration, measured as the proportion of a population using the internet, is increasing worldwide, expanding the potential audience for video ads. This wider access allows brands to reach previously untapped markets and diverse demographic groups.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Digital Video Advertising Market Share?

Major companies operating in the digital video advertising market report are Google LLC, Verizon Media, Comcast, Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd, ByteDance Ltd, Amazon Advertising, LinkedIn Corporation, Advertise, Snap Inc., Twitter Inc., Hulu Ad Manager, Roku Inc

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Digital Video Advertising Market Size?

Leading companies in the digital video advertising market are prioritizing the development of advanced technologies like AI-powered ads to reinforce their market presence. AI-powered ads utilize artificial intelligence to improve various facets of advertising, including targeting, personalization, creation, and optimization.

How Is the Global Digital Video Advertising Market Segmented?

1) By Advertisement Type: Linear Video Ad, Nonlinear Video Ad, In Stream Video Ad, Out Stream Video Ad, Other Advertisement Types

2) By Platform: Desktops, Mobile Devices, Tablets, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles, Bill Boards, Other Platforms

3) By End-User: Retail And E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Consumer Goods And Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Government, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Digital Video Advertising Market

North America will be the largest region in the digital video advertising market in 2023. The regions covered in the digital video advertising global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Digital Video Advertising Market?

Digital video advertising is a marketing strategy that involves using short, informative videos to promote a product before, during, or after the main content. This approach allows brands to deliver promotional content to a vast audience, aiming to boost sales, create buzz, and convey information in a concise and engaging way.

The Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Digital Video Advertising Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into digital video advertising market size, digital video advertising global market drivers and trends, digital video advertising global market major players, digital video advertising competitors' revenues, digital video advertising global market positioning, and digital video advertising market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2024



Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.