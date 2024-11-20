After Season's Coldest Night, Delhi Wakes Up To Another Day With Toxic Air

The city's minimum temperature dropped to 11.1 degrees Celsius Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The drop in temperature combined with dense fog has blanketed the city, reducing visibility to 500 metres as of 8.30 am. The IMD has forecast dense fog to persist throughout the day.

Humidity levels stood at 84 per cent in the morning. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had an AQI reading of 426 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI of 400 or higher is classified as“severe,” posing health risks to healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

All but one of the 38 monitoring stations in the national capital were in the red zone. The Lodhi Road station was not in the red zone recording an AQI in the“very poor” category.

Delhi's air quality first breached the“severe plus” category on Sunday, leading to the implementation of Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday morning.

These measures include a complete ban on construction and demolition activities and suspension of physical classes in schools.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also implemented additional restrictions, including a ban on the operation of four-wheeler diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi and NCR districts bordering the capital, except for BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential or emergency services.

Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles have also been barred from entering Delhi, except those transporting essential goods. Only electric and CNG trucks are permitted, with exceptions for essential services.

First introduced in 2017, GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages based on severity: Stage 1 –“poor” (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 –“very poor” (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 –“severe” (AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 –“severe plus” (AQI above 450).

50% staff of Delhi govt offices to work from home due to pollution, says Env minister Gopal Rai

Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home in view of the pollution levels in the city, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Rai said that 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home. Implementation of the provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day, he said.

Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.

The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now