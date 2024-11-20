Biden appears to wander off stage

(MENAFN) During a climate change speech in the Brazilian Amazon on Sunday, US President Joe Biden appeared to wander off the stage, causing confusion among viewers and sparking a viral moment on social media. After delivering a speech in Manaus on the importance of protecting the rainforest and combatting climate change, Biden, wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, waved to the audience and walked off, heading straight into what seemed to be dense jungle.



The moment, captured on video, quickly gained attention, with many online users speculating that the 81-year-old president had gotten lost in the Amazon. Comments flooded in, with some joking about Biden "disappearing into the jungle" and others wondering why he was even in the Amazon. However, a longer version of the video showed that Biden had not actually wandered aimlessly but walked down a visible path, which was not clear in the viral clip. Members of the press later followed him down the same route.



Despite the viral reaction, Biden's team has yet to comment on the incident. This is not the first time the president has been caught in a public misstep, with previous incidents of confusion or 'freezing' at events often dismissed by the White House as fake or manipulated.

