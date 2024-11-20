Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Glimpse From ‘17 Hour Shift’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuchha is a thorough professional as she shot non-stop for 17 hours and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Nushrratt took to Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang of herself all dressed up posing with her team.

She captioned it:“17 hour shift But spirits still up high!”

The actress, who did not reveal what she was shooting for, then shared a video of all the excited post pack up. In the clip, the actress says“pack up” after completing the shoot on the set. She captioned it:“Finalllyyyyy Yayyy Bedtime!!!!”

The 39-year-old actress,who made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party', had earlier posted a picture of herself in a saree paired with black tube-blouse.

Nushrratt captioned the post“Environment friendly Patakha.”

Talking about the actress, who after working on television made a transition to Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa', which helped her gain recognition. She was then seen in a slew of films like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

It was in 2011, when Nushrratt rose to stardom with the romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram. She next has 'Chhorii 2' directed by Vishal Furia in the pipeline.

The film will follow where it concluded. Nushratt's character Sakshi has to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.“Chhorii 2” also stars Soha Ali Khan.