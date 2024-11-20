N-Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for "unlimited" expansion of his country's nuclear weapons program

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the "unlimited" expansion of his country's nuclear weapons program, marking his first public comments since Donald won the U.S. presidency. Kim's statement was made during a meeting with senior military leaders on Friday, where he condemned the growing military collaboration between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, labeling the alliance an "Asian NATO" that exacerbates regional instability.



Kim also criticized U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, accusing Washington and its allies of using Ukraine as a "shock force" to advance a broader military agenda aimed at extending U.S. global influence. North Korea's official news agency, KCNA, confirmed that Kim’s policies are part of a wider push against Russia.



In recent months, Kim has increasingly sought to strengthen ties with Russia, leveraging the Ukraine conflict to accelerate the development of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. North Korea now has nuclear systems targeting South Korea and intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.



Although there are reports of North Korea providing military support to Russia, Kim has not confirmed this publicly, nor has KCNA commented directly on Donald Trump’s involvement.



There has been speculation about a potential renewal of summit talks between Kim and Trump, echoing their 2018 and 2019 meetings. However, experts doubt a return to those diplomatic discussions due to significant shifts in the geopolitical landscape and regional security dynamics.



At the same time, North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities are advancing quickly, strengthening Kim’s bargaining position. Analysts believe that North Korea’s backing of Russia could give Kim access to advanced Russian military technology, further complicating the international nuclear crisis.



Kim has also ramped up pressure on South Korea, abandoning reconciliation efforts and using nuclear threats to advance his goals. He has even engaged in psychological warfare, including launching thousands of balloons filled with trash across the border, causing property damage.

