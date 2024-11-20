Homegrown UAE Grooming Brand Chaps & Co Expands with Two New Flagship Stores and Innovative Barber Ownership Program

(MENAFN- Coco – Communications Consultants) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2024 – As Chaps & Co nears its 10th anniversary year, the UAE’s homegrown male grooming brand is taking strong strides forward, opening two new flagship stores in Vida Creek Beach and Motor City. This expansion comes as part of the brand’s continued growth strategy, solidifying its status as a homegrown success story and a key player in the male grooming industry.



Founded in 2015, Chaps & Co has rapidly become synonymous with craftsmanship and innovation. With a presence spanning the UAE, KSA, and USA, the brand is renowned for offering bespoke men’s grooming services that fuse classic British gentlemen’s club style with a contemporary barbering. Now, with two more Dubai stores on the horizon and plans to open in Midtown New York, Chaps & Co is strengthening its position as an industry leader.



A cornerstone of this expansion is Chaps & Co’s innovative “Become a Partner” initiative. This program gives talented barbers the unique opportunity to take ownership of their future by becoming part-owners of Chaps & Co locations. Yazan Sadoud, who has been with the company since 2020, will be the first to benefit from this initiative. A seasoned barber with years of experience and a deep-rooted passion for the craft, Yazan will co-own the new Vida Creek location at the Vida Hotel, Creek Beach, overseeing a team of three barbers in the sleek, four-chair space.



“Chaps & Co has given me the chance not only to hone my skills but also to realize my dream of becoming a business owner,” says Yazan. “The ‘Become a Partner’ program is a game-changer, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m passionate about mentoring the next generation of barbers and passing on the skills and values that have shaped my own career. For me, customer service is paramount—it’s not just about the haircut, it’s about the experience. I firmly believe in hard work, and this opportunity allows me to not only grow personally but also help others thrive in this industry.”



The second new location, set to open at GMG Mall, Motor City, is poised to become a grooming hub featuring six barber chairs, two private mani-pedi rooms, and a massage suite, this venue exemplifies Chaps & Co’s dedication to redefining the modern gentleman’s grooming experience. Designed by renowned British architect Nicholas Szczepaniak, the space marries urban sophistication with modern luxury, providing an elevated atmosphere for clients.



As the brand celebrates a decade of success, Chaps & Co’s growth shows no signs of slowing. In addition to the UAE expansions, the brand is preparing to open its second New York store in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, continuing to bring its grooming philosophy to a global audience. Closer to home, a third UAE store is set to open in Al Khail Mall, further solidifying Chaps & Co’s footprint in the region in 2025.



“This is an exciting time for Chaps & Co as we continue to grow our brand both locally and internationally. Our 10-year milestone is stands as a proud achievement that not only reflects our strength and resilience but also positions us to expand into new territories and successfully execute our business plan.Through our ‘Become a Partner’ initiative and our continued focus on both empowering our team and delivering exceptional grooming experiences - we’re not only expanding our physical presence but also investing in the future of our people,” says Jordan Davies, Founder & Managing Partner of Chaps & Co. “



(L to R - Jordan Davies, Founder & Managing Partner; Chris Browne, Founder & Managing Partner; Yazan Sadoud, Co-Owner Vida Creek Beach; Mark Aitchison, Partner)







