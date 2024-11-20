Vacancies Of Doctors, Paramedics In J & K Being Filled: Sakina Itoo
Date
11/20/2024 12:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government is actively working to address the shortage of medical staff in Jammu and Kashmir by filling vacant positions for doctors and paramedics, Minister for health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said on Tuesday.
During her visit to south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Minister Itoo told reporters that the government has been taking steps to fill all vacancies in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare services for the public. She said that strengthening healthcare facilities is a top priority to ensure better services across the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I have witnessed that District Hospital Pulwama is providing excellent healthcare services, treating at least 2,000 patients daily in the OPD, in addition to hundreds who are admitted,” she said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
About staff shortages, the minister assured that efforts are underway to fill all vacant positions in the health sector.“Recently, 300 posts of doctors were filled, with 21 of them posted in Pulwama. Out of these, 15 have already joined, and the remaining will join soon,” she added.
Itoo said there is an urgent need for MRI facilities at District Hospital Pulwama due to the high influx of patients from various districts.“Given the heavy patient load, MRI facilities at DH Pulwama are of utmost importance. I have directed the concerned officials to explore the feasibility of installing MRI equipment at the hospital, and I am hopeful that these facilities will be available very soon,” she said.
Read Also
J&K Govt Aims for World-Class Universities: Sakeena Itoo
Govt Will Work On Recruitment Policy, Lecturers And Professors Post To Be Filled Soon: J&K Minister Sakina Itoo
Later, the minister visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rajpora, where she was briefed about the need for upgradation. She said the matter would be looked into, and all necessary steps would be taken to improve healthcare services and welfare for the public.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20112024000215011059ID1108904651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.