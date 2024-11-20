Vacancies Of Doctors, Paramedics In J & K Being Filled: Sakina Itoo

During her visit to south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Minister Itoo told reporters that the government has been taking steps to fill all vacancies in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare services for the public. She said that strengthening healthcare facilities is a top priority to ensure better services across the region.

“I have witnessed that District Hospital Pulwama is providing excellent healthcare services, treating at least 2,000 patients daily in the OPD, in addition to hundreds who are admitted,” she said, as per news agency KNO.

About staff shortages, the minister assured that efforts are underway to fill all vacant positions in the health sector.“Recently, 300 posts of doctors were filled, with 21 of them posted in Pulwama. Out of these, 15 have already joined, and the remaining will join soon,” she added.

Itoo said there is an urgent need for MRI facilities at District Hospital Pulwama due to the high influx of patients from various districts.“Given the heavy patient load, MRI facilities at DH Pulwama are of utmost importance. I have directed the concerned officials to explore the feasibility of installing MRI equipment at the hospital, and I am hopeful that these facilities will be available very soon,” she said.

Later, the minister visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rajpora, where she was briefed about the need for upgradation. She said the matter would be looked into, and all necessary steps would be taken to improve healthcare services and welfare for the public.

