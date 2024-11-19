Sony Semiconductor Solutions To Release An Industrial CMOS Image Sensor With Global Shutter For High-Speed Processing And High Pixel Count
Date
11/19/2024 4:01:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Offering an Expanded, High-Precision Product Lineup Supporting Faster Recognition and Inspection
ATSUGI, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX925 stacked CMOS image sensor with back-illuminated pixel structure and global shutter. This new product offers 394 fps high-speed processing and a high, 24.55-effective-megapixel*1
count and is optimized for industrial equipment imaging.
IMX925 CMOS image sensor
SLVS-EC text logo
>10bit: 394 frame/s
12bit: 212 frame/s
|
8bit: 225 frame/s
10bit: 200 frame/s
12bit: 107 frame/s
|
8bit: 660 frame/s
10bit: 588 frame/s
12bit: 318 frame/s
|
8bit: 339 frame/s
10bit: 302 frame/s
12bit: 162 frame/s
|
Input drive
frequency
|
37.125 MHz / 74.25 MHz
|
Power supply
|
1.1V, 1.8V, 2.9V, 3.3V
|
Shutter mode
|
Global Shutter
|
Output
|
SLVS-EC
8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane
8/6/4/2/1 Lane
|
SLVS-EC
8/6/4/2/1 Lane
|
SLVS-EC
8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane
8/6/4/2/1 Lane
|
SLVS-EC
8/6/4/2/1 Lane
|
Filter
|
Monochrome
/Bayer
|
Monochrome
/Bayer
|
Monochrome
/Bayer
|
Monochrome
/Bayer
|
Package
|
Ceramic Package(LGA)
24.5 mm × 21.4 mm (H × V)
Note: Pregius S, SLVS-EC, and their logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.
SOURCE Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
