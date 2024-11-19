عربي


Sony Semiconductor Solutions To Release An Industrial CMOS Image Sensor With Global Shutter For High-Speed Processing And High Pixel Count


11/19/2024 4:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Offering an Expanded, High-Precision Product Lineup Supporting Faster Recognition and Inspection

ATSUGI, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX925 stacked CMOS image sensor with back-illuminated pixel structure and global shutter. This new product offers 394 fps high-speed processing and a high, 24.55-effective-megapixel*1
count and is optimized for industrial equipment imaging.


Sony Semiconductor Solutions To Release An Industrial CMOS Image Sensor With Global Shutter For High-Speed Processing And High Pixel Count Image

IMX925 CMOS image sensor
SLVS-EC text logo >10bit: 394 frame/s

12bit: 212 frame/s

8bit: 225 frame/s

10bit: 200 frame/s

12bit: 107 frame/s

8bit: 660 frame/s

10bit: 588 frame/s

12bit: 318 frame/s

8bit: 339 frame/s

10bit: 302 frame/s

12bit: 162 frame/s

Input drive
frequency

37.125 MHz / 74.25 MHz

Power supply

1.1V, 1.8V, 2.9V, 3.3V

Shutter mode

Global Shutter

Output

SLVS-EC

8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane

8/6/4/2/1 Lane

SLVS-EC

8/6/4/2/1 Lane

SLVS-EC

8×2/6×2/4×2 Lane

8/6/4/2/1 Lane

SLVS-EC

8/6/4/2/1 Lane

Filter

Monochrome

/Bayer

Monochrome

/Bayer

Monochrome

/Bayer

Monochrome

/Bayer

Package

Ceramic Package(LGA)

24.5 mm × 21.4 mm (H × V)

Note: Pregius S, SLVS-EC, and their logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

SOURCE Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108903795


PR Newswire

