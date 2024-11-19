GARM Aesthetics Launches Light Therapy As Part Of Its Comprehensive Skincare Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GARM Aesthetics is pleased to announce the addition of light therapy to its range of advanced aesthetic services. This new offering, designed to support skin and rejuvenation, aligns with GARM Aesthetics' commitment to providing science-backed treatments for skin wellness and beauty.About Light TherapyLight therapy uses LED technology to deliver specific wavelengths of light to the skin. The treatment is non-invasive and is designed to address various skin concerns, including acne, fine lines, redness, and uneven skin tone. The process involves a relaxing session where therapeutic light is applied to the skin, aiming to promote a refreshed appearance.GARM Aesthetics has introduced light therapy as a part of its goal to bring modern, effective skincare solutions to Roatan.Aesthetic Services at GARM AestheticsIn addition to light therapy, GARM Aesthetics provides a variety of skincare and wellness services, including:- PRP Treatments: Using the body's natural components to support skin rejuvenation and hair growth.- SkinPen Microneedling: A minimally invasive treatment designed to enhance skin texture and elasticity.- BB Glow: A semi-permanent skin enhancement that aims to create a radiant appearance.- Body Sculpting: Non-surgical solutions for individuals seeking to refine their physique.- Thermography and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: Treatments designed to promote overall wellness and skin health.Who Can Benefit?- Light therapy is suitable for:- Local residents seeking a non-invasive solution for common skin concerns.- Visitors to Roatan who want to incorporate a rejuvenating skincare session into their stay.- Individuals addressing issues such as acne, fine lines, or uneven skin texture.Contact Us to Learn MoreTo learn more about light therapy or schedule a session, contact GARM Aesthetics at (305)848-0144 or visit GARM Clinic .About GARM AestheticsGARM Aesthetics, located in Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras, offers a wide range of aesthetic and wellness services designed to enhance confidence and support natural beauty. Combining science and a personalized approach, GARM Aesthetics is committed to providing effective, modern treatments for its patients.

