Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Specialized Adjustable Sawhorses With Integrated Power Outlets And Other Smart Features

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robbie D. of Vine Grove, KY is the creator of the Super Cordless Sawhorses, a set of collapsible and height adjustable sawhorses. The sawhorses have integrated outlets, powered by rechargeable batteries, to eliminate the need for extension cords when plugging in power tools. The invention is comprised of a set of sawhorses with a double or single outlet on each end of one sawhorse. The outlets are to be attached to an attachable 6-foot retractable cord built into each end of the sawhorse. This is so that when a skill saw is plugged in, it can be extended to an additional 6-feet in length.The battery size will be engineered to power a skill saw or minor chop saw at full power. Batteries are removable for charging and a quick charger is included. The sawhorse may be made of metal and is approximately 38 inches long, and 8 inches high on top section. The bottom is 6 inches and the width on top is 4 inches with the attached 2x4. The bottom side has to be able to open fully so that 2x4 boards can be removable to replace. However, it is not necessary for the sawhorse to come with a 2x4 on top of it, just two holes 1/4-inch in diameter so that the 2x4 can be screwed onto top of sawhorse from underneath.The sawhorse is hollow inside to accommodate its components and batteries. On the side there is a level bubble and a red and green light letting the user know the batteries are running low. There is also an insert hole for a solar panel charger. There will be a 12-inch by 12-inch solar panel that can fold in half for storage. It will have a tri leg attached that is adjustable from 18 inches to 36 inches with a 15-to-20-foot cord. The legs on the sawhorse are foldable and adjustable from 18 to 36 inches.There is a flip locking handle and rubber feet at the bottom of the legs to prevent slipping. The legs will fold beneath the sawhorses, so nothing is damaged when folding for storage. The side of the sawhorse includes a hook to hang a saw. There may also be a duffel bag storage bag for the sawhorses with zipper compartments for accessories. Ultimately, these sawhorses offer several conveniences not currently available with standard sawhorses available on the market.Markets for smart power tools with multiple integrations are a niche but growing segment within the broader power tools and workbench industries. These types of new and technologically advanced products cater to professional tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and even hobbyists looking for added convenience, accuracy, and functionality.Traditional sawhorses have been around for decades, primarily used as support platforms for cutting, sanding, and other tasks. However, with increasing demand for precision, ease of use, and time-saving features, many are looking for upgraded versions that offer more than just basic support. Sawhorses that can offer features like the Super Cordless Sawhorses are being sought after, especially due to integrations like bubble levels, power outlets, height adjustment mechanisms, and numerous other features that save time and effort in any workspace. This product would be a significant upgrade and enhancement for any manufacturer's product line.Robbie filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Super Cordless Sawhorses product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Super Cordless Sawhorses can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

