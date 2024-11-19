SKLAR KIRSH NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES
Date
11/19/2024 2:31:11 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Co-Managing Partner Jeffrey Sklar
Co-Managing Partner Andrew Kirsh
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a“Top Law Firm” in southern California.
Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy law. The firm's attorneys, many of whom are originally from nationally and internationally recognized firms, provide top-tier legal
services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.
Earlier this year, Sklar Kirsh was recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Best Law Firm® 2025.
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
Equinox Strategy Partners
+ +1 3106016008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN19112024003118003196ID1108903226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.