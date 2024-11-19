عربي


SKLAR KIRSH NAMED A 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES


11/19/2024 2:31:11 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-Managing Partner Jeffrey Sklar

Co-Managing Partner Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a“Top Law Firm” in southern California.

Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy law. The firm's attorneys, many of whom are originally from nationally and internationally recognized firms, provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.

Earlier this year, Sklar Kirsh was recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Best Law Firm® 2025.

